Black Friday sales on Xbox controllers are going to be in high demand this year, especially with the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles practically becoming everyone’s lifeline during last year’s lockdown. The next-gen consoles are much coveted even now, though most people have likely secured their own units, which only means that there’s a whole lot of gamers looking to buy their own peripherals, including Xbox controllers .

Lucky for them there’s always been a staggering number of Black Friday sales on peripherals year after year, and that won’t likely change this year. We expect Xbox controllers and other accessories to drop in price, and even those who aren’t Xbox gamers but are looking to gift them can partake. In fact, these controllers make for the best tech gifts since they aren’t too expensive, but also won’t likely end up in a drawer somewhere.

Some retailers have already started offering pre-Black Friday bargains on Xbox controllers, with Amazon and Best Buy being the instigators. So, if you want to get your holiday shopping out of the way, you’re sure to find good deals. And, you’ve got us to keep an eye out for them. From now until Cyber Monday, we’re listing all the best Black Friday Xbox controller deals we find right here. All you need to do is check in regularly and hit that buy button when you’ve found one.

Best Black Friday Xbox Controller deals

Image Xbox Wireless Controller

As with most things, the original is still the best, which is the case for the Xbox Wireless Controller. Fresh from its recent update in 2020, this gamepad for Xbox looks and feels premium for that luxurious gameplay that could go on for hours – because of how comfortable it is, no matter the hand size. It’s not just for Xbox Series X/S consoles either, thanks to its multiple device compatibility. And, while it’s already a great value, it’s likely to drop in price this Black Friday, making it even more affordable.

Image Xbox Elite Wireless Controller

For a higher-end version, there’s nothing better than the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller whose customization options, interchangeable sticks, and rechargeable battery out of the box make it well worth its admittedly steep price tag. It’s almost triple the cost of the Xbox Wireless Controller, but it’s also a great value if you can afford it. And, this Black Friday, you can as it is likely to drop in price at some online retailers.

Image Turtle Beach Recon Controller

Purists still love the wired option – more reliable, no battery life to worry about, no charging… And, for that, we love the Turtle Beach Recon Controller whose textured grips and comfortable design are surpassed only by its plethora of features. This feature-packed wired gamepad impresses when it comes to performance as well. Of course, this Black Friday, we expect some online retailers to give it a price cut as well, which means it will be cheaper than ever.

Image Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma

If you want to go all out and splurge, the high-end Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is the talk of the town. This new kid on the block is on the pricey end, but it makes up for that by giving you a ton of features in exchange, including two extra remappable buttons, four extra triggers, swappable thumbsticks, and hyper-responsive actuation. Not enough? Razer threw in its customizable Razer Chroma RGB lighting for good measure. And, while it is a wired connection, it comes with a detachable cord so you won’t have to replace the whole thing if the cord gets frayed.

Top Retailers

Amazon Xbox controller deals Amazon Xbox controller deals

Amazon already has many Xbox controllers at a slightly discounted price, with some color Xbox Wireless Controllers getting up to 14% off and the Razer Wolverine V2 seeing a 20% price cut. If these excellent pre-Black Friday sales are an indication, Xbox gamers will undoubtedly see bargain-basement prices the day of, as well as on Cyber Monday.

View all Amazon Xbox controller deals

Best Buy Xbox controller deals Best Buy Xbox controller deals

Best Buy has many Xbox controllers on hand. And, being among the best places for getting Black Friday bargains in the US, we’re sure to see many of these controllers at much more palatable price tags, even the premium options. We should start seeing great discounts in the days leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but we’re starting much sooner to keep an eye out for surprise deals.

View all Best Buy Xbox controller deals

Walmart Xbox controller deals Walmart Xbox controller deals

Walmart isn’t just a Black Friday paradise for appliances and home goods. It’s been rolling out penny-pinching deals on gaming accessories as well. In fact, it’s already been offering some Xbox controllers at reduced prices, which means it’s only going to get better in the days leading up to Black Friday. Of course, if you don’t want to wait, there are bargains to be had already.

View all Walmart Xbox controller deals