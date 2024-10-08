I use this PS5 SSD on a daily basis and now it's at its lowest price for Prime Day

I'm hooked on my PS5 and regularly run out of storage space for new games, which is why I invested in a WD_Black SN850X NVMe M.2 SSD a while back to give me more room.

It was a doddle to install and has more than doubled my storage. It has also proved very reliable and is arguably faster than the stock SSD that comes with the console.

Now you can find out why it reigns supreme as the best PS5 SSD on the market today, as Amazon has slashed the price as part of its Prime Big Deal Days event.

You can now buy the 1TB version of the PlayStation 5-compatible WD_Black SN850X SSD for just £74.99 in the UK, $89.99 in the US. Other regions may have their own deals too.

If you really want to max out your PlayStation 5 and are willing to spend a (fair) bit extra, the 4TB version of the WD_Black SN850X is also on offer.

You can get it in the Prime Big Deal Days sale with 15% off, making it just £257.99 in the UK, $322.61 in the States.

Just think how many games you'll be able to keep to hand without having to delete and re-download. Now that's hardcore.

Remember Amazon Prime

You will need to be an Amazon Prime member to make use of the Prime Big Deal Days discounts. However, new members can sign up for a 30-day trial first and cancel at any time before the first payment is due.

It's also likely you'll want to continue subscribing anyway, for free next-day delivery, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music, and a whole load of other included benefits.