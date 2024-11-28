The best gaming headset I've ever used hits lowest-ever price for Black Friday

In the years that I've been writing about and reviewing tech, I've tested more gaming headsets than I can count, ranging from bargain-bin hits to the most premium sonic experiences you can imagine. In all that time, one headset has most consistently amazed me with its quality – the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, which I return to every time I finish reviewing something else.

Now, SteelSeries has returned this near-perfect headset to its lowest-ever price for Black Friday. The Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is down from its full price of £329.99 to just £244.97 in the UK, and from $329.99 to just $267.69 in the US; it should stay at that level until Cyber Monday, which is now just a couple of days away.

Here's the UK deal, with the US version right below it:

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless: was £329.99 now £244.97 at Amazon If you don't have a headset, or you want an upgrade, look no further. I really can't go any higher in my praise – the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is my favourite headset bar none, and I always come back to it for a reason. This price makes it all the more persuasive.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless: was $329.99 now $267.69 at Amazon With 24% off, the deal for those of you in the US is still excellent and really makes it ultra-tempting if you want the best sound you can reasonably get from a remotely affordable wireless headset.

If you want to know more about the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, you can check out our full five-star verdict from late 2022 when it launched to get a really in-depth exploration of its many merits. The headlines, though, are sound quality that should make your games truly sing, as well as a bevvy of impressive extra features.

For example, it has a base station that can charge up a spare battery, letting you swap yours out whenever it's running low to give you basically immortal battery life. There's also active noise-cancelling to help keep you cocooned from the wider world, and I've found it among the most comfortable headsets on the market to wear for extended periods. The microphone even folds away to be completely hidden when you don't need it - which is so handy.

Pick up this headset and you'll be getting a really solid bit of kit - every time someone asks me for a recommendation, I can't help but throw my weight behind the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless in the hope that some more people make it their choice.