The best gaming headset I've ever used hits lowest-ever price for Black Friday

In the years that I've been writing about and reviewing tech, I've tested more gaming headsets than I can count, ranging from bargain-bin hits to the most premium sonic experiences you can imagine. In all that time, one headset has most consistently amazed me with its quality – the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, which I return to every time I finish reviewing something else.
Now, SteelSeries has returned this near-perfect headset to its lowest-ever price for Black Friday. The Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is down from its full price of £329.99 to just £244.97 in the UK, and from $329.99 to just $267.69 in the US; it should stay at that level until Cyber Monday, which is now just a couple of days away.
Here's the UK deal, with the US version right below it:
If you don't have a headset, or you want an upgrade, look no further. I really can't go any higher in my praise – the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is my favourite headset bar none, and I always come back to it for a reason. This price makes it all the more persuasive.
With 24% off, the deal for those of you in the US is still excellent and really makes it ultra-tempting if you want the best sound you can reasonably get from a remotely affordable wireless headset.
If you want to know more about the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, you can check out our full five-star verdict from late 2022 when it launched to get a really in-depth exploration of its many merits. The headlines, though, are sound quality that should make your games truly sing, as well as a bevvy of impressive extra features.
For example, it has a base station that can charge up a spare battery, letting you swap yours out whenever it's running low to give you basically immortal battery life. There's also active noise-cancelling to help keep you cocooned from the wider world, and I've found it among the most comfortable headsets on the market to wear for extended periods. The microphone even folds away to be completely hidden when you don't need it - which is so handy.
Pick up this headset and you'll be getting a really solid bit of kit - every time someone asks me for a recommendation, I can't help but throw my weight behind the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless in the hope that some more people make it their choice.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
-
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 family listed online – launch around the corner
Are you excited about the Samsung Galaxy S25? Well you should be
By Chris Hall Published
-
Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr won the CrossFit Games in these shoes and they’re dirt cheap in the Black Friday sale
Now you can train just like the champ
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This is not a typo: Walmart is selling the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for only $149 on Black Friday
With essential features, robust design, and seamless Apple integration, this is the perfect time to grab a premium smartwatch for less
By Matt Kollat Published
-
The best 5-star device I've reviewed this year just got a surprise Black Friday deal
The newest Kindle Paperwhite is a must-have
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Sonos' premium soundbar just hit its lowest-ever price in 5-star deal
Top-tier sound doesn't have to cost top dollar
By David Nield Published
-
I use Apple's best AirPods daily – and the price just dropped in 5-star deal
With nearly $100 off, this AirPods Pro 2 Black Friday deal is too good to miss
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Samsung's 5-star flagship mobile of 2024 cut to its lowest price yet
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a powerhouse when it comes to photography
By Yasmine Crossland Published
-
One of the best arcade machines of all-time is finally affordable in Arcade1Up's Black Friday deals
Save £100s / $100s on Arcade1Up cabinets during Black Friday – including Star Wars
By Rik Henderson Published
-
The iPad just dropped to its lowest-ever price – this is a 5-star Apple deal
You can get your hands on Apple's entry-level tablet for just over $250
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Award-winning Sonos speaker gets huge Black Friday price cut
Save 20% on the Sonos Move 2 at Amazon
By Yasmine Crossland Published