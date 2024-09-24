New gaming headset adds epic battery life upgrade – gamers will love HyperX's latest

When it comes to the best gaming headsets there's certainly no shortage of options on the market. We've reviewed and rated dozens over the years here at T3, but one recurring pain point – and it's the same across a whole bunch of consumer tech, frankly – is battery life that doesn't cut it.

Well, HyperX's latest headset, the Cloud Mix 2, is a massive upgrade over the original Cloud Mix model, as it brings battery life that can last for an epic 110 hours per charge. The previous-generation model offered 20 hours, so that's almost a six-time improvement for this follow-up.

HyperX is no stranger to packing gaming headsets with epic battery prowess, though, with the company's Cloud Alpha Wireless offering a mind-bending 300 hours per charge. As you can see in our review, we loved what that headset offered – although thought its microphone could be improved.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: HP / HyperX) (Image credit: HP / HyperX) (Image credit: HP / HyperX) (Image credit: HP / HyperX) (Image credit: HP / HyperX)

However, switch on the active noise-cancelling – and who wouldn't want their gaming headset to compete with a pair of the best ANC headphones? – and the HyperX Cloud Mix 2's battery life drops to 70 hours per charge. Still, that's more than three-times better than its predecessor.

You can also use the included 2.4GHz dongle for lower latency (just 20ms) compared to using the headset with Bluetooth (here in 5.3 LE form – so 'low energy' for longevity's sake), which will appeal to competitive gamers. Not that you have to be gaming – it's clear the HyperX Cloud Mix 2 is just as adept when on the go, with no obtrusive microphone.

Sound is output from 40mm drivers, with HyperX Ngenuity software on hand for equalisation (EQ) preset adjustments to get a sound profile just as you want it. You can download from Microsoft Store, Apple Store and Google Play, covering the majority of bases.

Big battery life doesn't mean an instantly massive price, though, with the HyperX Cloud Mix 2 due to be available before October for £169 / $199.