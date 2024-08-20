New Pokémon microSD cards for Nintendo Switch go up to a whopping 1TB

Quick Summary Western Digital brand SanDisk has followed up its official Nintendo microSD card range with a trio of Pokémon-themed storage options. Also designed primarily for the Nintendo Switch, they go up to 1TB in size.

SanDisk has long made official microSD cards for the Nintendo Switch, but its latest go one step further than ever before. Its new Pokémon range now offers a massive 1TB option.

That's enough to store around 100 Switch games, if you consider the average file size for a title is 10GB. And, with read speeds of up to 100MB/s they should load pretty quickly too.

Of course, the 1TB card – which features Snorlax on the front – is a fairly pricey purchase. It'll set you back £108.99 / $129.99. But, there are also 512GB (Gengar) and 256GB (Pikachu) variants too, for £47.99 / $54.99 and £24.99 / $32.99 respectively.

And, should you not be overly worried about the official Nintendo Switch branding and Pokémon theme, you can always opt for a cheaper equivalent – such as the 1TB SanDisk Ultra (available on Amazon) that boasts even faster read speeds.

That's not really the point though, as these latest cards are more for Switch purists and collectors who love to "catch 'em all".

"We’re excited to bring new and unique memory cards to the Pokémon community through our continued partnership with Nintendo," said SanDisk brand owner Western Digital's Susan Park.

“For more than 28 years, the Pokémon brand has captured and continues to capture the hearts and minds of gamers and fans globally. Together we are helping fans get the most out of their gaming experience."

The announcement comes ahead of Gamescom 2024 – Europe's largest video games show. It'll kick off with an Opening Night Live presentation tonight, Tuesday 20 August, which will showcase a whole stack of games coming later this year and through 2025.

The new Pokémon microSD cards will work in all Nintendo Switch models, including the Switch Lite and Switch OLED. It's not yet known what storage options are planned for the Nintendo Switch 2, which is likely to launch in the first half of next year.