New Pokémon microSD cards for Nintendo Switch go up to a whopping 1TB

Quick Summary
Western Digital brand SanDisk has followed up its official Nintendo microSD card range with a trio of Pokémon-themed storage options.
Also designed primarily for the Nintendo Switch, they go up to 1TB in size.
SanDisk has long made official microSD cards for the Nintendo Switch, but its latest go one step further than ever before. Its new Pokémon range now offers a massive 1TB option.
That's enough to store around 100 Switch games, if you consider the average file size for a title is 10GB. And, with read speeds of up to 100MB/s they should load pretty quickly too.
Of course, the 1TB card – which features Snorlax on the front – is a fairly pricey purchase. It'll set you back £108.99 / $129.99. But, there are also 512GB (Gengar) and 256GB (Pikachu) variants too, for £47.99 / $54.99 and £24.99 / $32.99 respectively.
And, should you not be overly worried about the official Nintendo Switch branding and Pokémon theme, you can always opt for a cheaper equivalent – such as the 1TB SanDisk Ultra (available on Amazon) that boasts even faster read speeds.
That's not really the point though, as these latest cards are more for Switch purists and collectors who love to "catch 'em all".
"We’re excited to bring new and unique memory cards to the Pokémon community through our continued partnership with Nintendo," said SanDisk brand owner Western Digital's Susan Park.
“For more than 28 years, the Pokémon brand has captured and continues to capture the hearts and minds of gamers and fans globally. Together we are helping fans get the most out of their gaming experience."
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
The announcement comes ahead of Gamescom 2024 – Europe's largest video games show. It'll kick off with an Opening Night Live presentation tonight, Tuesday 20 August, which will showcase a whole stack of games coming later this year and through 2025.
The new Pokémon microSD cards will work in all Nintendo Switch models, including the Switch Lite and Switch OLED. It's not yet known what storage options are planned for the Nintendo Switch 2, which is likely to launch in the first half of next year.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
This mammoth 8TB external SanDisk SSD is more affordable than expected
New external SSD drive comes compatible with Mac and Windows
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Pokemon Legends ZA could make Switch 2 essential from the get-go
Finally, Pokémon Z... kind of
By Andy Sansom Published
-
Pokémon Presents: what's next for Pikachu and friends
Pikachu and pals strike back
By Andy Sansom Published
-
How to watch Pokémon Presents LIVE and what to expect
Gotta watch 'em all
By Andy Sansom Last updated
-
G-Technology ArmorLock SSD review: high speed, high security
The G-Technology ArmorLock SSD combines fast performance and a robust design
By David Nield Published
-
WD Black P50 review: premium external SSD performance
The WD Black P50 will cost you but impresses in its speed and capacity
By David Nield Published
-
WD Black P10 review: great value HDD storage for gamers
The WD Black P10 is perfect for gamers on the go
By David Nield Last updated
-
WD Black D10 external drive review: top-tier backup for consoles and computers
When it comes to the best external hard drives, the WD Black D10 is up there
By David Nield Last updated