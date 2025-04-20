3 essential Switch 2 pre-orders to upgrade Nintendo's new console

It seems that Switch 2 mania has arrived, with Nintendo's new console having gone up for pre-order just the other week – as followed by our stock tracker pre-order feature.

I played Nintendo's new console in a preview session and loved what I sampled, so I'm also on the day-one bandwagon of wanting Nintendo's latest handheld.

But here's the thing: as I've done more digging, it's become clear to me that some accessories will be absolute essentials to upgrade the experience for the better.

And, given the rate at which Switch 2 hardware is selling out, you wouldn't want these additions to go amiss – so pre-ordering ahead of time is a wise choice.

Here are the three essential additions to upgrade your incoming Nintendo Switch 2 order, complete with shopping widgets for the current best pricing.

1. microSD Express card

I've written a separate feature on 'What the heck is microSD Express and why does the Switch 2 require it?', which is worth reading to get some background on this format.

Physically a microSD EX card is the same size as any other microSD. But its interface, the Express type, is much faster than lesser formats.

It's this speed which the Switch 2 requires to run games from the card type. You can't just swap an old Switch card into the new console, as it simply won't work.

Don't get the 'EX' or 'Express' markings confused for SanDisk's 'Extreme' branding, as they're completely different things. But you'll definitely want a correct card type to expand on the console's 256GB internal storage.

That's especially true as, it appears, future games may exceed their cartridge limitations if purchased as physical media – that's part of the reason Nintendo is selling 'Game-Key Cards' – and filling up that space might happen in double-quick time.

2. Extra Joy-Con 2 controllers

Straight out of the box the Nintendo Switch 2 features two Joy-Con 2 controllers, for left and right. They magnetically attach to the console body and I've loved using them – a big upgrade over the original Switch.

But, just like the original console from years ago, a big part of the Switch 2 experience is going to be in multiplayer games. Often together in the same room with other people – it's what I do with Mario Jamboree and Christmas time, for example.

As such, you'll want to bag yourself a second set of Joy-Con 2 controllers so you've got enough for four players. Beyond that, however, it means you can always have a set charged up, as attached to the console body, to make for quick swaps.

At present Nintendo is only selling the single colour of Joy-Con 2 controllers: a grey-black with subtle orange and blue edging to differentiate left and right. It's possible that new colourways will feature in the future, but nothing's announced as yet.

3. Official carry case and screen protector

One of the best purchases I made for my original Nintendo Switch was a hardshell carry case – the official one from Nintendo is really good.

Well, it's the same tale for the Switch 2. You'll want to protect that console from damage – it comes with a screen protector too – and be able to easily cart your kit around while travelling.

But it's the details that really make the travel case that bit special. The slots to insert physical game cartridges so you can travel with a full games library, for example. The netted pouch so you can wrap up various cables and additions too.

As the Switch 2 is such a capable handheld machine, it's designed to be used on the go. But that 7.9-inch display can easily be damaged, so before you get to that stage, I'd suggest grabbing a carry case to widen your console's useage potential.