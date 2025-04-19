What is microSD EX and why the heck does the Switch 2 require it?

Having played the Nintendo Switch 2 last week, I've since been dreaming about owning the console. But that comes with some caveats – and there's one particular pre-order that I don't think any would-be owner can live without.

I'm talking about microSD Express. Yes, the boring tiny card that slips into the Switch 2 to expand on its storage. It's the same size as those you can use in the original Switch, or Switch OLED or, indeed, any product that accepts the format.

But the Switch 2 is a more hungry beast. Pop the old microSD card type into it and, tut tut, you won't be able to use it to save or store your games. Not, that is, unless you have purchased an 'EX' or 'Express' format of the card. Here's what's what:

1. What's the difference between microSD and microSD EX?

My oh my, speeds are particularly confusing in microSD cards.

There are microSDHC (high capacity) and microSDXC ('extended' capacity), with the latter able to store up to 2TB – but this has no bearing on the speed.

It's the interface that's important for this, with UHS-I types capable of up to 100MB/sec speeds. UHS-II is faster still (156MB/s), UHS-III ups that further (312MB/s). But EX? That's 985MB/sec (as per the SD Association) – so it's much, much faster for read and write speeds.

That's for the 7.10 spec, by the way, with the 8.0 spec (PCIe Gen.4 x 1 Lane – which is microSD's maximum) capable of speeds up to 1970MB/sec. It's unclear what the Switch 2 will be working with in terms of its internal UFS onboard storage speed type, though.

2. Is microSD EX more expensive?

In a word: yes. The Express or EX format is going to cost you a fair bit more than slower microSD cards. That's to be expected, though.

There's also a limit to storage capacity at present, with 128GB and 256GB options being the only microSD EX options available for pre-order.

Larger capacities may appear later down the line, as the format is compatible up to 2TB, but for the Switch 2's early days – it launches 5 June 2025 – I'd plump for the largest current card capacity, at 256GB.

You can see local pricing in the shopping widget embedded above. In the UK, the 256GB EX card costs around £50, which is less than the cost of a game – and, frankly, an essential upgrade to purchase.

3. Why does the Switch require microSD EX?

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Clearly, Nintendo's Switch 2 games require the enhanced Express read/write speed to provide ample data throughput to play your games without a hitch.

I'm of the impression that the Switch 2's physical cartridge games may need to be offloaded onto onboard storage to take advantage of such speeds – but this is yet to be confirmed.

Indeed, Nintendo is offering 'game-key cards' – cartridges that prompt a download onto the console – to bypass the need for expensive speed-capable cartridges and, in Nintendo's case, the limited storage caps (purported to be 64GB maximum).

Anyway, if you're buying a card for your Switch 2 it must state 'EX' on it. Don't get 'Express' mixed up with SanDisk's 'Extreme' branding either – as the two aren't related whatsoever. Same to be said of 'XC', which is related to 'extended capacity' in regards to storage size – not speed.

4. Should I pre-order a microSD EX card for the Switch 2?

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

As I said above: your old microSD card in your original Switch or Switch OLED won't do much in the Switch 2. As stated on Nintendo's official FAQ, it will "only be used to copy screenshots and videos from Nintendo Switch".

The onboard storage of the Switch 2 console is 256GB. It's the UFS type (as stated on Nintendo's official spec) – although exactly which spec is unclear. I'd assume UFS 3.1 with 2100MB/s maximum, hence the Express card requirement to avoid excessive speed limitations hindering gameplay.

Now, with system software also digging into that initial 256GB, I suspect you'll quickly eat into what's available. So it's a no-brainer to add a microSD EX card too.

As this new format isn't required by many devices, I suspect its more limited run will quickly sell out upon the Switch 2's launch in June. My advice, therefore, is to be proactive – order now to get ahead of the rush and have your Express card ready for your day-one Switch 2 setup.