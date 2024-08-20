PS5 SSDs don't come any more premium than this – 8TB WD_Black SN850P can store 200 games

Quick Summary The WD_Black SN850P now comes with 8TB of storage space, which is a massive amount to add to a PS5 through expansion. The SSD has the same superb heatsink as others from the brand, but also sports the PlayStation logo and official stamp of approval.

WD_Black is a brand that's become synonymous with the best PS5 SSDs. Not only does Western Digital's gaming offshoot dominate with its generic M.2 drives, it is the manufacturer behind the official PlayStation collection too.

Now it's announced a new model in that particular lineup and boy is it pushing out the boat. The new WD_Black SN850P not only sports the PlayStation logo and is therefore Sony approved for use in its console, it also now comes with an incredible 8TB of storage space.

That's enough, claims the company, to fit up to 200 games, (or one Call of Duty, fnar).

It has been made possible by an update Sony pushed to the PS5 late last year, which doubled the amount of storage space that users could add through an expansion card. It was previously locked at 4TB.

(Image credit: Western Digital)

Clearly, as games became bigger in scope and, subsequently, file size, so too did demands for extra storage.

You have to be a pretty dedicated PS5 gamer to treat yourself with the 8TB SN850P, though, as it doesn't come cheap. In fact, at £959.99 / $999 you could buy yourself two PlayStation 5 consoles and still have change.

You do get a month's free subscription to PlayStation Plus Premium (Deluxe in Australia), but that's hardly going to make that much a difference.

Still, if you really need that storage space and want to keep all components on the official side, at least you now have the option.

"We're proud to expand the WD_Black SN850P lineup for the PlayStation 5 console to meet the capacity and performance needs of today’s gamers," said Western Digital's vice president of consumer products, Susan Park.

"With the officially licensed WD_Black SN850P now available in an 8TB capacity, players can store even more and continue to play with confidence knowing that their gaming experience will not be interrupted by latency issues."