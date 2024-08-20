PS5 SSDs don't come any more premium than this – 8TB WD_Black SN850P can store 200 games

Quick Summary
The WD_Black SN850P now comes with 8TB of storage space, which is a massive amount to add to a PS5 through expansion.
The SSD has the same superb heatsink as others from the brand, but also sports the PlayStation logo and official stamp of approval.
WD_Black is a brand that's become synonymous with the best PS5 SSDs. Not only does Western Digital's gaming offshoot dominate with its generic M.2 drives, it is the manufacturer behind the official PlayStation collection too.
Now it's announced a new model in that particular lineup and boy is it pushing out the boat. The new WD_Black SN850P not only sports the PlayStation logo and is therefore Sony approved for use in its console, it also now comes with an incredible 8TB of storage space.
That's enough, claims the company, to fit up to 200 games, (or one Call of Duty, fnar).
It has been made possible by an update Sony pushed to the PS5 late last year, which doubled the amount of storage space that users could add through an expansion card. It was previously locked at 4TB.
Clearly, as games became bigger in scope and, subsequently, file size, so too did demands for extra storage.
You have to be a pretty dedicated PS5 gamer to treat yourself with the 8TB SN850P, though, as it doesn't come cheap. In fact, at £959.99 / $999 you could buy yourself two PlayStation 5 consoles and still have change.
You do get a month's free subscription to PlayStation Plus Premium (Deluxe in Australia), but that's hardly going to make that much a difference.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Still, if you really need that storage space and want to keep all components on the official side, at least you now have the option.
"We're proud to expand the WD_Black SN850P lineup for the PlayStation 5 console to meet the capacity and performance needs of today’s gamers," said Western Digital's vice president of consumer products, Susan Park.
"With the officially licensed WD_Black SN850P now available in an 8TB capacity, players can store even more and continue to play with confidence knowing that their gaming experience will not be interrupted by latency issues."
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
TAG Heuer x Red Bull watch has four dials to choose from – this is my favourite
TAG Heuer teams up with Oracle Red Bull Racing on special edition connected watch
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
New OnePlus Buds Pro 3 promise perfection with improved ANC and spatial audio
These earbuds could be the perfect blend of style and substance
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Pokémon microSD cards for Nintendo Switch go up to a whopping 1TB
Gotta catch 'em all
By Rik Henderson Published
-
All PS Plus members getting highly-anticipated, big-name new release for PS5 and PS4 for free
September games for PS Plus subscribers have been revealed early
By Rik Henderson Published
-
All PS Plus members get five-star Star Wars game on PS5 and PS4 for free
Five Nights at Freddy's also now available at no extra cost
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
Here's when your PSVR2 will be able to play PC games
PlayStation has confirmed when its compatibility app releases
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
New PS5 Pro graphics details found in an unlikely source
A recent game update spills some intriguing beans
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
PS Plus subscribers getting hugely underrated shooter on PS5 for free
New collection of great games arriving 16 July for PS Plus Extra and Premium members
By Rik Henderson Published
-
PS Plus subscribers get 91% award-winning FPS on PS5 and PS4 for free
Forget Fallout, here's the best post-apocalyptic shooter
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Best PS5 SSD 2024: store 100s more games on your PlayStation 5
The definitive guide to the best SSDs for PS5 available today
By Rik Henderson Published