Ahead of the PS5 Pro, this ace PlayStation accessory suddenly looks like an instabuy

As we head into the tail-end of 2024 – it's not like I'm wishing the time away, but it's vanishing quickly – it's looking very much like console season already. There's the PlayStation 5 Pro confirmed, while the Nintendo Switch 2 rumours are coming thick and fast too.
But while PlayStation accessories are already beginning to sell out ahead of the PS5 Pro's launch – the additional disc drive is much in demand – it's actually this Seagate accessory that suddenly looks like an instabuy to me. Especially if you're going to be downloading lots of extra Sony titles for that shiny new PS5 Pro.
The thing I love about this Seagate Game Drive external SSD – which, by the way, is officially licensed by PlayStation for the PS5 and PS4 consoles – is how much it looks almost like a mini version of the console. The white finish matches perfectly – there's even a glowing blue light to go hand-in-hand with PlayStation's classic illumination.
As you can see in the gallery above, everything ties together tidily in a uniform-looking set. Not that it's all about visuals, of course, you want an SSD such as this for storage capacity, speed and cost-effectiveness too.
Well, you're in luck on all counts as the PlayStation Game Drive External SSD come in 1TB or 2TB capacity options. That's a whole lot of storage for your games library. And you needn't go digging inside your PlayStation 5 to expand the storage – which I've done before now, in installing an internal SSD with heatsink (but I didn't really put in a large enough capacity!).
Connectivity is handled by a high-speed USB 3.2 Type-C interface. There are also USB-C-to-A and USB-C-to-C cables included, so you can easily plug and play whatever your connectivity needs. That's the only connection you need worry about, as the USB handles power deliver too.
The Seagate PlayStation Game Drive External SSD is available right now, priced at £139.99 (equivalent $189.99) for the 1TB option or £229.99 (equivalent $304.99) for the 2TB version. It even comes with a fortnight of PlayStation Plus Premium to sweeten the deal. I'm tempted to buy one just so it looks pretty next to my incoming PS5 Pro though...
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
-
-
Canyon Grizl:ON CF Daily review: from gravel to groceries, this ebike can do it all
One bike for every occasion, Canyon’s Grizl:ON CF Daily is a versatile steed that just rolls with it, from getting you to and from work to exploring trails on weekends
By Pat Kinsella Published
-
Apple axes its big-budget sci-fi show ahead of season 2 – despite good reviews
Time Bandits has run out of time
By Max Freeman-Mills Published