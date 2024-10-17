Xbox rolls out the red carpet for Call of Duty with new accessories

We're entering a time of year when other gaming publishers quake in fear - the Call of Duty machine is rolling into town, with Black Ops 6 now extremely imminent ahead of its launch on 25 October. To celebrate that upcoming release, Xbox is rolling out some new limited-edition accessories.
It's offering funky new designs for both the Xbox Wireless Controller and the Xbox Elite Wireless Control Series 2, along with a new console wrap for the Series X, so that you can really get into the mood before the game arrives.
They're pretty fun to look at in all cases, with a white base covered in redacted text and kooky conspiracy visuals, which is perfectly fitting for the absurd alternate-history timeline that the Black Ops games are now fully committed to. Each is also a little different to the others, which means that you won't just be getting a template applied to whichever you might pick.
The accessories aren't going to be that widely available, though. You can pick up either controller through the Xbox store exclusively, with the two controllers available as customisation options in the Xbox Design Lab. The wrap is one you can just get shipped to you, meanwhile.
I'd certainly say that these limited-edition wraps are also way preferable to the many one-off consoles that Xbox has been fond of releasing in the last few years. Rather than entering a raffle for a duplicate of a console you probably already own, you can spend a fairly reasonable amount of money ($54.99 or £49.99) to revamp your console's look entirely. That price might not be to everyone's taste, admittedly.
This isn't even the limits of the Black Ops 6 release, since there are also some sweatpants and a hoodie that you'll find on the Xbox store, too. They'll let you stick your colours to the mast for the upcoming game, which promises to make some fairly major changes to how COD feels to play thanks to a new 'omnimovement' system.
This basically allows for more natural animations to play out when switching between different stances, movement directions and more. In practice, it looks like it's going make the game even faster than it's ever been, which is saying something!
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
-
-
Finisterre Orsik Fleece review: Eco-friendly warmth with a fashionable twist
Finisterre's Orsik Fleece deserves a spot in your autumn wardrobe
By Matt Kollat Published
-
There's a new name in luxury headphones – the Shanling HW600 over-ears have style and substance
With planar magnetic drivers and Hi-Res Audio certification, Shanling's first full-size headphones mean business
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Xbox's next free update will be a genuine game-changer
Your Xbox Series X/S game library is about to get interesting
By Rik Henderson Published
-
How to watch the new Xbox Games Showcase this week
Xbox's new online presentation is all about games, games, games – here's how to watch it live
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Android phones getting something iPhone owners outside Europe can only dream of
Court ruling ramifications becoming clear
By Rik Henderson Published
-
You could win an Xbox Series X in gold, but Microsoft will make you work for it
The exclusive Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Xbox could be yours
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Playing games is good for you, it's official – well, one game in particular
Powerwash Simulator chills you out
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Your Xbox gets a neat new trick that could save a lot of time
Updates will finally be a bit easier
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
There's a smartwatch that can play Space Invaders, and it's much cheaper than Apple Watch
If you're going to clone a design, this is the way
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The SNES is about to die all over again
Nintendo's ending repairs again
By Max Freeman-Mills Published