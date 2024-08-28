Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is an esports-grade Xbox/PC controller for serious gamers

Quick Summary Razer has introduced a new pro controller for Xbox and PC. The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro has been approved for use in esports and features no less that six remappable buttons.

With the rise of more powerful games consoles and PC rigs, plus the ever-increasing popularity of esports, the demand for pro controllers has grown too. Plenty of gamers are willing to spend a couple of hundred pounds or dollars on a robust, enhanced gamepad in order to improve their play sessions.

That's why we've seen a fair few pro devices in recent times, including the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Sony DualSense Edge – for Xbox Series X/S and One, and PS5 respectively.

There are third-party alternatives too, which can often come with an even wider feature set, and such is the case for the latest iteration of Razer's pro controller.

The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is designed especially for Xbox consoles and PC, with a USB dongle allowing for wireless play on each device, and a 10-foot braided cable for a wired connection for even lower latency.

It has been created specifically with esports in mind, thanks to a collaboration with two-time X Games medallist Eric "Snip3down" Wrona, but casual gamers will get plenty of use from it too. And, as well as a sturdy build, it contains some next-level tech.

Hall Effect precision thumbsticks are on board that not only eliminate the potential for stick drift, they are more accurate that conventional modules. There are also proprietary HyperTriggers for mouse-click-style response times.

Six remappable buttons can be found on the rear and top (next to the usual triggers and L1, R1 buttons), and the normal four button array on the front have been upgraded for ultra-fast-actuations. As has the D-pad.

Wireless connectivity is lag-free thanks to 2.4GHz connectivity (through the aforementioned dongle), although when wired you also get a 1,000Hz polling rate on PC.

This can all be set up using a companion app on PC, although a version is also available on the Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One. That way you can customise the buttons too.

T3 has been playing with the Wolverine V3 Pro for a week or so and we'll soon give you our thoughts, but for now it really is shaping up to be a valid competitor to the Elite Series 2.

The controller is available from Razer now, priced at £199.99 / $199.99 / €229.99. If that's a touch too steep, you will also be able to get a wired Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition soon, which comes with just about all the same features, just not the wireless connectivity.

That's available to pre-order now for £99.99 / $99.99 / $119.99.