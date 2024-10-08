Samsung's Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monitors have hit rock bottom prices for Prime Day

There are some incredible deals on gaming monitors on Amazon right now, as part of its Prime Big Deal Days event running until the end of play 9 October.

Samsung is one that has a fair number of amazing offers available on its Odyssey gaming monitor range, and you can save a big chunk of cash if you're looking for a premium, curved model with an OLED panel.

There are deals on 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 models in both the UK and US, which will save you £500 / $720 respectively. And considering their quality – which I've checked out myself in the recent past – they are unbeatable at the new prices.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 LS49CG934SUXXU is just £899 in the UK – 36% off the usual RRP, while the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 LS49CG954ENXZA is just $1,079.99 in the States. That has 40% knocked off the price.

You can also check out other Samsung gaming monitor deals in the UK here, and US here.

How to get the deals

As with all of Amazon's exclusive sales events, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to qualify for the deals.

However, new subscribers get a 30-day free trail period, so you can sign up today, make use of the deals above (and any others you fancy), then cancel before the first payment is due.

You might even decide that the other benefits are worth continuing with, as Prime membership includes ad-supported access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming (a whole stack of free PC games each month), free next and even same day delivery, free Kindle books and lots more.

You will also be eligible to snag Lightning Deals even when Big Deal Days ends – including during Black Friday at the end of November.