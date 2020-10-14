Best Prime Day whisky deals: Save on Jameson, Scotch whisky, Bourbon & more

Prime Day is a great time to get amazing deals on fine whiskies. Whether you're a Scotch whisky, Irish whiskey or Bourbon person, there's some cracking deals on offer amongst the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

Check out a list of some of our picks of the spirits deal below. This time tomorrow, you'll be drinking some of the best spirits in the world. Sláinte!

Jameson Black Barrel Irish Whiskey | was £37.69 | now £23.99 from Amazon

Jameson is a back-bar staple, but this premium offering takes the familiar spirit to the next level. Matured in ex-Bourbon, ex-Sherry and double-charred 'Black Barrel' whiskies, this is now an incredible bargain. Don't miss out!View Deal

Glengoyne 12 Years Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky | was £39.99 | now £26.99 on Amazon

Highland distillery Glengoyne's signature malt has been matured in first-fill ex-Bourbon casks straight from Kentucky, adding vanilla and toffee notes to the spirit to create a delicious note of citrus. At £13 off, it's well worth picking up. View Deal

Laphroaig Quarter cask Islay Scotch Whisky | was £41.99 | now £24.90 on Amazon

Save a massive 40% on this amazing whisky. From the small Scottish island of Islay, Laphroaig is well-known for its smoky, peaty, medicinal and powerful flavours. It's double-matured in quarter cask, which allows the spirit to interact with the wood much more fiercely. View Deal

Talisker 10 Years Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky | was £44.00 | now £36.45 on Amazon

A very popular whisky among Scotch fans, Talisker's salted caramel notes are said to come from its proximity to the sea, where the distillery is located on the picturesque isle of Islay. The 10 Year Old has won award after award, and is, quite simply, one of the finest whiskies in its price range. View Deal

Maker's Mark Bourbon | was £30.00 | now £23.00 on Amazon

The iconic wax-topped Maker's Mark is one of the best Bourbons you can get for £30. But right now, the classic American whiskey has been reduced by nearly 25%, making this a must-buy for Bourbon fans. With a rich and brilliant amber appearance in addition to the hand-dipped wax, it looks as good as it tastes. View Deal

Fun fact: if the whisky comes from Scotland (or Japan or England, or other unconventional world whiskies), it's spelled "whisky". We only add the "e" if it's from Ireland or America.

Each spirit has common threads of flavour because of the country's climate and the wood usually used, but you can find a ton of variation exploring different whiskies from different distillers. This Prime Day sale is the perfect place to start. You can find loads more whisky (and whiskey) deals on Amazon here.

