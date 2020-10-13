Best Amazon Prime Day whisky deals: Jack Daniels discounts

This Amazon Prime Day, fans of Jack Daniel's whisky will be rewarded with some great deals, including over 40% off some bottlings.

There's a reason Jack Daniel's is the world's best selling American whisky - and as Tennessee Whiskey it differs from other American whiskies such as Bourbon in its use of the Lincoln County Process during production.

It's also a great chance to try ones you've not tried before, particularly as some of the more premium Jack Daniel's whiskies are included in deals, such as the Jack Daniel's Frank Sinatra Edition whisky, bringing the price down to below £100.

The Jack Daniel's No 27 Gold Tennesee Whisky is another great option, with over 20% off its usual price.

It's not too early to start thinking about Christmas gifts either, with some of these deals making perfect presents for the whisky lover in your family - or for yourself for the festive season.

The best Amazon Prime Day Jack Daniel's whisky deals

Jack Daniel's Frank Sinatra Edition whisky, 1L £99.99 | Was £150 | Save £50.01

Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select was created in honour of JD's friendship with Frank Sinatra. Part of the whisky is aged in specially made Sinatra barrels, with deep-cut grooves in the staves of the cask, allowing more of the whisky to come into contact with the wood. 28% off for Amazon Prime Day. View Deal

Jack Daniels No. 27 Gold Tennessee whisky, 70cl | £63.19 | Was £84.50 | Save £21.31

Jack Daniel’s No. 27 Gold produced in the same way as Old No. 7, but then twice charcoal mellowed for an extra-smooth finish, and matured in maple barrels. Buy now with over 20% off. View Deal

Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whisky, 70cl | Now £28 | Was £36.00 | Save £8

Light amber in colour, with flavours of caramel, mint and dark, ripe apples. Serve over ice or try making a Gentlemen's Jack with sugar syrup, lemon juice and bitters. Save 44% this Amazon Prime Day. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day rival sales live now