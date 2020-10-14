Best Amazon Prime Day whisky deals: Jonnie Walker discounts

Johnnie Walker is the biggest selling Scotch whisky brand in the world, so be sure to make some great savings this Amazon Prime Day.

There's something for everyone in the range of discounted Scotch whiskies - from ultra Premium choices to the limited edition Game of Thrones Scotch whisky range.

You can save over £70 on the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Blended Scotch Whisky 70cl which is down to £109 - a perfect Christmas gift for a whisky lover.

The three Game of Thrones whiskies are all discounted - Johnnie Walker Song of Fire Blended Scotch Whisky, Song of Ice Blended Scotch Whisky and the White Walker Blended Whisky.

Scotch whisky must be must be distilled in Scotland and aged in oak casks for at least three years. It can largely be split into two main categories - malt whisky and grain barley, which dictate what materials they are distilled from and what they are distilled in.

The best Amazon Prime Day Johnnie Walker whisky deals

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Blended Scotch Whisky, 70cl | £109.99 | Was £189 | Save £79.01

One of the best whisky savings you can get this Amazon Prime day - the Johnnie Walker Blue Label scotch whisky is at it's lowest price. An exclusive blended Scotch made from some of Scotland's rarest whiskies, it also comes in a gift box making a perfect Christmas present for any whisky connoisseur.



Johnnie Walker Aged 18 Years Blended Scotch Whisky 70cl | £52.49 | Was £70 | Save £17.51

A great saving on a special bottling that would make a perfect gift. This whisky is a blend of 18 different ones that have been aged for 18 years in oak casks, creating flavours of stewed fruit, malty cereal and smokiness.

25% off this Amazon Prime Day.

Johnnie Walker Double Black Label Blended Scotch Whisky 70cl | Now £26.99 | Was £42.50 | Save £15.51

One of the more recent additions to the range, the Johnnie Walker Double Black Label Blended Scotch whisky is made of aged and smoked whiskies. A peaty flavour, with raisins, apples and vanilla on the palate and a long, smooth finish.

Try serving over ice with freshing orange wheel and smooth effervescent ginger ale. View Deal

Johnnie Walker Song of Fire Blended Scotch Whisky Game of Thrones Limited Edition 70cl | £25.49 | Was £34 | Save £8.51

One of two whiskies from Johnnie Walker inspired by the two great houses battling in the final series of Game of Thrones.

This blend has a rich, firey flavour, and is best enjoyed as a highball with a spicy ginger beer.

Johnnie Walker Song of Ice Blended Scotch Whisky Game of Thrones Limited Edition 70cl | £25.49 | Was £34 | Save £8.51

One of two Johnnie Walker whiskies inspired by the two great houses battling in the final series of Game of Thrones.

Song of Ice Blended Scotch Whisky has a sharp, clean, cirtus flavour and makes a perfect gift for a GoT fan.

Enjoy served as a highball with chilled bitter lemon.



Johnnie Walker Game of Thrones White Walker Blended Whisky, 70cl | £24.69 | Was £33.90 | Save £9.21

Inspired by hit series Game of Thrones, the Johnnie Walker White Walker Blended whisky includes single malts from some of Scotland's most northern distilleries in its blend.

Best served straight from the freezer, it develops complexity as it slowly comes up to room temperature. Enjoy served with a ginger ale.

