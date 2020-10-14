Best Amazon Prime Day gin deals: save over 30% today

Whether you love a gin and tonic or want to make some martinis, there are some great savings to be made with the Amazon Prime Day gin deals.
Gin is similar to vodka in the way it is produced, but then distilled with botanicals, which give such variations of flavours depending on which are used.
Juniper is the most well known, but others include citrus zest, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, rosemary, liquorice and vanilla.
A popular type of gin is London dry gin, which doesn't have to be made in London, but it must include juniper during the main distilling process, as opposed to infusing with it later.
Whether thinking ahead for Christmas gifts or just for stocking up before the festive season, there are some great gin deals to be found.
The best Amazon Prime Day gin deals
Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, 70 cl | £28.99 | Was £42 | Saving £13.01
Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin is infused with 11 botanicals, including spices and gunpowder green tea.
It has a fresh citrus taste so enjoy served with tonic water and a slice of pink grapefruit. 31% off this Amazon Prime Day.
Tarquin's Cornish The Seadog Navy Gin, 70 cl | £29.90 | Was £41.60 | Save £11.70
Navy strength gin means that it is proved at the unusually high strength of 57% abv - making it great for using in cocktails.
This Tarquin's Cornish The Seadog Navy Gin is made with 12 botanicals and combines citrus notes and peppery spice on the palate.
Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb and Ginger Pink Gin 70 cl | £19.99 | Was £28 | Save £8.01
This flavoured gin is made from Edinburgh gin classic - infused with 14 botanicals - then post-infused with rhubarb and ginger flavours.
It's ideal to use in longer summer serves, or try in a short Martini and sour-style cocktails. You won't find it cheaper than this Amazon Prime Day price. View Deal
Plymouth Navy Strength Dry Gin, 70cl | £25.99 | Was £38.83 | Saving £12.84
This long running gin from Plymouth, the navy strength version is 57% abv - making it a great choice for a gin martini.
The bottle is made from elements of recycled glass and the Blackfriars distillery where it is made it 100% powered by hydroelectricity. This Amazon Prime day price is the lowest you'll find for this gin.
Boodles London dry gin, 1.75L | £36.49 | Was £50.59 | Saving £14.10
Infused with herbs and spices including nutmeg, sage and rosemary, as well as the essential juniper flavour, Boodles London dry has a mellow, herbal flavour. Perfect for stocking up ahead of the festive season, this 1.75L format is even better value at this price, saving 28% this Amazon Prime Day.
The King of Soho London dry gin | £23.99 | Was £34 | Saving £10.01
This gin has flavours of juniper, pine, coriander, citrus, grapefruit and hints of spice. Ideal for making your favourite gin cocktails, it's made from using 12 botanicals, distilled in the heart of London.
The beautifully designed bottle also means it makes a great gift for a gin lover. View Deal
