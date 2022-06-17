Which brands will have the best deals in the Prime Day 2022 sale?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The official Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) date has been announced and the sale is taking place on Tuesday 12th - Wednesday 13th July 2022. As regular Prime Day reporters, we’re getting ready for the event by giving our readers predictions and ideas of what to expect from the sale, including TVs, laptops and tablets.

To help you find the best offers in the Amazon Prime Day sale, we’re looking into what brands to look out for this year. Following Amazon’s Prime Day announcement date, Amazon wrote about the sale on aboutamazon.com (opens in new tab) that:

“The two-day event includes must-have brands such as Philips, Bosch, Elemis, Rimmel, Urban Decay, Garnier, Miele, Samsung, and Shark; styles from fashion brands including Amazon Essentials, Puma, and Swarovski; and Amazon’s lowest prices ever on select products from Sony and Bose.”

As deals are expected to start a few weeks early, we’ve rounded up the top 10 brands to shop in the Prime Day sale and what products you should expect to find from them. We’ve mostly listed big tech brands but as stated by Amazon, fashion will be a big seller this year and we also expect to see lots of gardening and gaming companies join the sale too. Check out our top 5 predictions for Prime Day (opens in new tab) 2022 for more.

1. Amazon

As Prime Day is an annual Amazon sale, it’s expected that the Amazon brand (opens in new tab) will have the biggest deals and discounts. In the 2021 sale, the Fire TV Stick was the most sold item during the two-day event, so we predict another Amazon product will have a big discount this year and will sell out quickly.

But what could that product be, we hear you ask! Amazon has many products under their name, most of which are smart devices which everyone loves at the moment. As smart speakers are in demand, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the early Echo or Echo Dot being the stars this year. Tablets also look to be in the running too and we’ve already seen certified refurbished Fire HD tablets on sale with up to 50% off.

2. Shark

Shark is one of the best vacuum cleaner (opens in new tab) makers and manufacturers on the market. Last year, the Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner IZ201UK was one of the main events in the sale so we anticipate that this could be the same this year on a different model. Vacuum cleaners are always heavily discounted at Amazon, so we suggest checking out the camelcamelcamel.com (opens in new tab) price tracking tool to make sure you’re getting the cheapest price. As a cordless vacuum cleaner did well last year, we expect to see similar devices included in the sale and potentially, some robot or handheld models too. It’s also worth noting that Amazon could surprise us by offering some Dyson vacuum cleaner deals too.

3. Philips

As one of the largest electronics companies in the world, it’s almost unheard of to not have Philips in a big sales event like Prime Day! Philips has hundreds of products in its repertoire with a particular focus on healthcare and consumer technology. The big discounts we expect to see from Philips this year are TVs, electric toothbrushes and electric razors. These devices are high quality and you’ll often find hundreds of pounds have been taken off the original price so look out for that this year. We also hope to see some Philips Hue deals on smart lighting, plugs and switches.

(Image credit: Marques Thomas / Unsplash)

4. Samsung

Samsung has had an amazing year so far. In 2022, Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablet and the Samsung QN95B 4K TV. As many people have been searching for these new gadgets, we don’t think the three we’ve just mentioned will be included in the Prime Day sale but we anticipate that slightly ‘older’ models will be. As we stated in our Prime Day Tablets & Kindles deals (opens in new tab), we think the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, A8, S6 and S7 models will have some of the biggest price drops and we hope to see price cuts on the best Samsung TVs (opens in new tab) too.

5. Asus

This Prime Day, we expect many people will be looking for cheap laptop deals. The cost of living has made tech purchases quite difficult so we hope to see some popular laptops having their prices slashed. One of our favourite and underrated laptop brands is Asus that designs and manufactures laptops and PCs that are powerful, affordable and built to last. Chromebooks and 2-in-1 laptops are looking like they’ll be heavily involved in the Prime Day sale this year and Asus makes some great models like the Chromebook C523 (opens in new tab), the Chromebook Flip C434 (opens in new tab) and the Chromebook Flip C436 (opens in new tab).

6. Ninja

Like most sales, the Prime Day sale is bound to be full of top kitchen and homeware deals. The second half of the SharkNinja brand, Ninja is well known for its kitchen appliances, including air fryers, blenders, grills, processors and slow cookers. Almost everyone has an air fryer in their kitchen nowadays, but if you don’t, we imagine Ninja air fryers and multi-cookers will be involved in the Prime Day sale. Ninja also launched its Ninja Creami (opens in new tab) ice cream and frozen dessert maker this year and as Prime Day happens in July, we hope to see it discounted in the sale.

7. Sony

Another electronics brand that did well in 2021, Sony is expected to be featured again in the 2022 Prime Day sale. It’s loosely been hinted to by Amazon in the quote above, so we’re excited to see some low prices on Sony products. What we expect to see from Sony Prime Day deals are headphones, speakers, sound bars and Sony TVs.

(Image credit: ANIRUDH / Unsplash)

8. Bose

Similar to Sony, Bose is also expected to have cheap prices on its audio equipment in the 2022 Prime Day sale. Headphones will most likely be the big sellers from Bose, including over-ear and in-ear headphones and earbuds. As we can see on Amazon, Bose audio devices are already being discounted so we hope to see the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (opens in new tab), Bose 700 and the Bose Home Speaker 500 (opens in new tab) having even more money taken off their prices.

9. Fitbit

Fitness trackers are incredibly popular and Fitbit makes some of the best fitness trackers (opens in new tab) on the market. As Prime Day happens in July, we’re sure a lot of people will be looking for some fitness items to get ready for the summer which is why we think Fitbit will be involved a lot this year. We hope the Fitbit Inspire 2 (opens in new tab) and the Fitbit Charge 5 (opens in new tab) will hit record low prices in the lead-up to or during the sale, and we can already see that these trackers have up to 36% off.

10. Small businesses