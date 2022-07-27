Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to be helmed by Shang-Chi director – and I couldn't be happier

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set to be directed by Daniel Deston Cretton, who most recently helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for Marvel Studios.

The fifth Avengers movie was officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23rd with a direct sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars , also set to release that very same year. Many people were hoping for the Russo Brothers (Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame) to be behind the camera once again, however, THR (opens in new tab) now reports that Cretton has been given the job of masterminding the next big superhero team-up movie.

Before joining the MCU, Cretton was best known for making Short Term 12 starring Brie Larson and Just Mercy starring Michael B. Jordan. He is also set to direct a follow-up film to 2021's Shang-Chi, which made over $430 million at the global box office and received strong critical acclaim.

That's why I'm personally thrilled to see Cretton work on Avengers. Phase 4 has had its fair share of ups and downs yet, Shang-Chi is the best-made film of the lot for me. It has great vision, creative, engaging effects while supporting a large cast – all of which are necessary to take on a project surrounding Earth's mightiest heroes.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige clearly must have faith in him too, as, in addition to Avengers and a Shang-Chi sequel, Cretton is working on a live-action Wonder Man series for Disney Plus. In the comics, Simon Williams / Wonder Man gains superhuman abilities after being treated with chemical and radiation treatments that contain "ionic" energy from Baron Zemo. This then gives him superhuman strength, speed, stamina, durability, agility and reflexes. Starting out as a villain, it will be interesting to see if the character will turn up in time for the Thunderbolts movie – essentially Marvel's Suicide Squad.

Over the weekend, Marvel Studios unveiled its full Phase 5 slate of movies and series that fans can expect over the next few years with the Avengers films, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Secret Invasion with Samuel L. Jackson and a new Captain America movie. Best of all, the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was debuted and it's set to be an emotional ride.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is scheduled to hit theatres on May 2nd, 2025 with Avengers: Secret Wars then set to release on November 7th, 2025.