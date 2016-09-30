T3 Awards 2016: All the winners including Sony, HTC, Samsung and Tesla

Previous Next 1/21

Introduction

The T3 Awards are over for another year and it's been another momentous night down at the prestigious Royal Horticultural Hall in London. In case you missed one or more of the announcements, we've rounded up the whole story for you.

Over the past 10 years we're proud to say the T3 Awards has become one of the most anticipated award shows of the year in the tech industry - and it's sometimes referred to as "the Oscars of tech", even by people who don't work here!

Read on for all the winners and highly commended runners-up for 2016, in the order they were presented.