Dyson Pure Cool Link air purifier will remove the pollution from your home

You want Pure Cool? We got it. Now, Dyson already makes beautiful things for moving air around and slightly-less-sexy (but T3 Award-nominated) things for moving air around and humidifying it. Now it makes the bafflingly named Pure Cool Link. It's a similarly attractive thing for moving air around and cleaning it, for not a great deal more than its non-purifying Dyson fans. Which seems like a decent deal, to us.

• Is Dyson also making a car?

• Probably not, but it has made a very nice light.

Modern houses - and particularly flats - tend to have terrible air quality. That, ironically, is thanks to their excellent insulation and double glazing - you just can't win, sometimes. And if you use scented candles, air fresheners, Glade plug-ins and the like, that just makes matters worse, adding further fumes to the chemical stew that is your home's atmosphere.

It's not possible to say what the health effects of all this are, or even if there are any, but it's fair to say that a home full of smog is not a good thing. Enter Dyson Pure Cool, a typically attractive, well-engineered (over 350 prototypes were tested during its design process) and premium-priced object of air-moving desire.

Looking very much like Dyson's splendid fans, Pure Cool Link comes in a desktop (£350) and tower (£450) version. It uses a unique 360-degree Glass HEPA filter to suck "99.95% of allergens, odours and pollutants as small as 0.1µ" from your festering kitchen-dinerette.

The glass filter costs £50, and should be replaced every 12 months with normal use. The science bit: 1.1 m² of constructed microfibers, pleated over 200 times, mean it can trap minute particles - not just pollen but chemical traces and even bacteria.

The first connected Dyson product, the Pure Cool Link has an app that allows you to monitor your place's air quality from afar, and track how it changes over time. Slightly curiously, it doesn't actually allow you to turn the purifier on and off. Instead, it uses an auto mode to respond to in-home pollutement.

Of the two models available the desktop version shown here is described as being "engineered for smaller rooms". Both have Quiet Mark accreditation for their low noise, and a night-time mode that runs using the quietest settings only, and dims the LED display.

Finally, a teaser: Dyson has another new product coming up soon, but what is it? Logically, a dehumidifer, to remove moisture from your freshly purified air, that you earlier moistened with your Dyson Humidifier. Or a car. Watch this space…

The Pure Cool Link air purifiers are available from today, initially from Dyson's website exclusively.