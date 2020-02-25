Best electric blankets 2020: heated blankets and throws to keep you warm

When it’s cold outside, it can be a real challenge to heat up your home or living room, so make it easier on yourself by snuggling up beneath one of the best electric blankets or heated throws for the home.

A heated black or throw is a sure-fire way to guarantee that you’ll have a warm bed (or sofa) whenever you want to relax and snooze. The best electric blankets are cosy and comfortable, with some offering simple, fuss-free controls, while others are a little more involved to give you more options over temperature control and how long you want the heated blanket or throw to be in use for.

Choosing the best electric blanket

The best electric blankets have seen a lot of advances recently, which means there are many different options to choose from aimed at a wide range of people. We’d recommend buying from a company you already know and associate with bedding. For example, Silentnight. But you can pick up bargains from lesser-known brands, especially on Amazon. However, it pays to read the reviews.

The biggest consideration after which brand to buy is the style of electric blanket you want. Some electric blankets work under your bedsheets, others are quilts that cover you up and some others are fleece throws that you can snuggle under at any time of the day.

So the best electric blanket for you will depend on when you need the heat and whether you want the option to throw it off you if you get too warm or don’t mind it always being on your bed.

(Image credit: Silentnight)

1. Silentnight Comfort Control Electric Blanket The best electric blanket with quick-change heat settings Reasons to buy + Quick-heating + Different heat settings + Trusted brand Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

One of the most trusted bed brands, Silentnight creates a range of fantastic electric blankets. One of our favourites, and the most affordable, is this simple Comfort Control electric blanket.

Our top pick for the best electric blanket is an under blanket type, which means you put it directly onto your mattress and then cover it with a bedsheet. This is ideal if you have a bed that’s often way too cold and want to be able to heat it in an instant.

The blanket has a simple-to-use controller with different settings and is machine washable, which means you can take it off and refresh it whenever you like.

(Image credit: Slumberdown)

2. Slumberdown Wonderfully Warm Multi-Zone Electric Blanket A luxury heated blanket offering individual heat zones Reasons to buy + Different heat zones + Machine washable + 9 heat settings Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This luxury heated under blanket knows that you don’t always want the same temperature all over your bed. Luckily, it has a number of different heat zones and 9 different heat settings, which means you can have a different temperature at your feet to warm up cold toes than you do at your torso.

It’s one of the most comfortable options on our list of the best electric blankets thanks to its elasticated straps, which keep it in place, as well as its soft, quilted fleece layer, which provides a comfy but supportive sleeping experience.

(Image credit: Dreamland)

3. Dreamland Boutique Dual Control Electric Blanket The best electric blanket for couples who prefer different temperatures Reasons to buy + Dual heat settings + Machine washable + Gets to work fast Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Heated electric blankets can be tricky if your partner doesn’t want the same warm and toasty bed as you do. That’s why this is one of our favourite electric blankets, designed to alleviate bed-based arguments with a dual control setting. This means you can have one heat on one side of the bed and another on the other.

This electric blanket has a lot of great added features, including 5 heat settings, a fast heat setting that promises to warm your whole bed in just 5 minutes, as well as a machine washable outer material.

(Image credit: Beurer Komfort)

4. Monogram Komfort Fully Fitted Fleecy Heated Blanket The ideal electric blanket for those who want maximum cosiness Reasons to buy + Soft and fleecy material + 6 heat settings + Quick heat option Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 179 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

A reliable electric blanket that has all of the basics covered, including 6 different heat settings and a quick heat option that’ll have your bed warm and toasty in under 10 minutes.

This particular electric blanket is great for those who love their bed to be extra specially soft and cosy as it’s made from a fleecy material to make your sleep more luxurious.

This electric blanket comes in a few variations, one with a single controller if you and your partner tend to agree on the heat of your bed, another with a dual controller for different temperatures on different sides.

(Image credit: Dreamland)

5. Dreamland Heated Chocolate Throw The best electric blanket for enjoying multiple temperature settings Reasons to buy + Can be used day and night + Soft fleece material + 6 temperature settings Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 228 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Some people don’t like a heated electric blanket that goes over their mattress for whatever reason, but a heated throw is a good alternative and versatile option. This way you can snuggle under a heated blanket whether you’re watching TV during the day, relaxing on an evening or sleeping on a night.

This super soft fleece throw from Dreamland has 6 different heat settings, which can be changed from a small controller. It also has a timer that can be programmed from 1 to 9 hours, so it doesn’t matter if you nod off and forget to turn off the heat.

(Image credit: Beurer )

6. Beurer Monogram Allergy-Free Heated Mattress Cover Allergy sufferers, this is the electric blanket for you Reasons to buy + Anti-allergy material + 6 heat settings + Quick heat setting Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 4 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This electric blanket has an added benefit: its anti-allergy material, which claims to help kill dust mites and eggs, which can cause disrupted sleep.

As well as its allergy-fighting features, this electric blanket has 6 different heat settings to help you find the perfect temperature, as well as a quick heat setting, which is ideal for putting on just before bed or for waking up to make getting up when it’s cold a little more bearable.

Like many of the best heated electric blankets on the list, this one also has an elasticated skirt round the edges, which means it stays in place no matter how much you wriggle throughout the night.

(Image credit: Cosi Home )

7. Cosi Home Electric Heated Throw and Over Blanket An electric blanket that doubles as a heated throw for your sofa or bed Reasons to buy + Use it day and night + Large size + Super soft fabric Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you prefer the idea of a heated throw (or over blanket) rather than a heated under blanket or mattress protector, then this is the best electric blanket meets throw for you.

Cosi's luxurious blanket is not only huge at 160 X 130cm, but it also has 9 different adjustable heat settings, as well as the softest fleece material. Because this is a throw, it means you can use it to keep you warm and toasty during the day or at night as a blanket or even over a quilt during the chilly winter months.

(Image credit: HomeFront)

8. HomeFront Electric Blanket Double Size This electric blanket has illuminated controls for use at night Reasons to buy + Fleece finish + Large enough for double beds + Illuminated controls Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If cosy, soft bedding is high on your agenda then this is one of the best electric blankets for you because it comes with a luxurious fleece finish. It also has a fitted elasticated skirt to ensure it stays put no matter how much you wriggle around in your sleep.

Illuminated controls allow you to make adjustments throughout the night for maximum comfort and flexibility. There are 9 different heat settings to choose from and 10 timer settings, which allow you to pinpoint certain areas you might want heating up more than others - an ideal feature for those who suffer from arthritis and circulation problems.

(Image credit: Morphy Richards)

9. Morphy Richards Washable Heated Underblanket Electric Blanket Double The best electric blanket for smaller budgets Reasons to buy + Extra heat for your feet + Affordable + Washable and tumble dryer-friendly Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you’re looking for a way to warm up your bed without breaking the bank, then this electric blanket from Morphy Richards is worth checking out.

It offers all of the must-have features that more expensive blankets in this list have, like different heating zones for your feet, four heat levels depending on the season and added protection from over-heating, but all for a fraction of the price.

It’s also practical because it’s easy to wash and is tumble dryer-friendly so there’s no extra hassle needed to keep it clean.

