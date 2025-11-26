Your Sky Glass just got a big update and host of new features – here's what's new

Quick Summary Sky Glass, Sky Glass Gen 2, Sky Glass Air and Sky Stream have received an update that adds several new features. These include a new Sky remote app for iPhone and Android that gives you control on your smartphone.

Sky has rolled out a number of new features to its Sky Glass and Sky Stream devices, with some quality of life improvements and a new way to control your TV.

Currently on offer for Black Friday – with existing owners benefitting most from a half-price Sky Glass Air – Sky's streaming products have received a new reminders feature, simplified settings, and all manner of accessibility options.

Sky Glass Air: was £6 per month, now £3 per month Available for existing customers only who take Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, or Whole Home, the new Sky Glass Air is available from just £3 per month over 48 months with a £20 upfront fee – or you can pay just £165 upfront to buy the TV outright. That's for the 43-inch model. Note, you need to be signed into your Sky account to see the offer.

There's also a new Sky TV remote app for iOS and Android, that can replace your current remote control.

You just need to download the app, sign in and you can use the touchscreen to find shows, change channels and manage playback. There are exclusive accessibility features in the app too, including screen reader support.

What else is new on Sky Glass and Sky Stream?

Reminders are part of this new Sky OS rollout and they can help you ensure you don't miss a big upcoming show or event. You can set a programme reminder for any show, movie or live broadcast in the EPG and be notified what that show begins.

For example, if you don't want to miss a Premier League match on a Sunday, you can set a reminder and you'll see a pop-up at the top of your TV when it has started.

In addition, it is now easier to get to the TV's settings – just hit the three dots on the Sky remote and scroll to the right. The quick access menu has been moved, so it's now a lot quicker to reach picture and sound settings, plus parental controls and network connectivity.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finally, Sky has regularly improved its accessibility options and there are now several extra features to help everyone enjoy a Sky Glass or Sky Stream more.

There's upgraded voice guidance, with the speed now able to be adjusted when navigating the UI. Customers in Ireland now have better voice guidance across apps, including Sky Sports+, Sky Store and Netflix.

You can change the contrast settings in Sky apps, to better distinguish between the background and text. And magnification now zooms up to 400% to see the UI more clearly for those that have sight difficulties.

Finally, Sky's on-demand shows and films are starting to get audio description, across both Sky Cinema and Sky Entertainment content.

Your Sky Glass or Sky Stream box should get the new update automatically soon, if it's not already arrived.