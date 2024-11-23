Samsung's 5-star TV is cheaper than ever – it's our OLED TV pick of 2024

Now that it's 'Fake Friday' weekend – it seems many are confused about when Black Friday lands – and the best Black Friday deals are in full swing, I've been spotting lots of great TV deals this year. I've already highlighted the best gaming TV from LG and the best TV overall from Sony.

Check out the 65-inch Samsung S95D deal on Amazon

I've been collating winners of the T3 Awards 2024 which have fallen to their lowest-ever price as part of the sale – and the next big winner is from Samsung. It's the crème de la crème in the maker's range – as the S95D was the winner of best OLED TV 2024.

Samsung S95D 65-inch: was £3,599 now £1,989 at Amazon Samsung's QD-OLED set not only looks stunning thanks to a minimal bezel design, it's also got an anti-reflective coating that makes viewing in daylight or total darkness and absolute dream. Samsung's ascent up the OLED rankings has been great to see – and this TV will suit cinema fans and gamers alike.

And now the S95D in its 65-inch form has dropped to its lowest-ever price on Amazon – it's part of the best Amazon Black Friday sales (or 'Wow! Deals' as it's going with) – making it an even better deal than from Samsung direct.

Indeed, the S95D is a 5-star reviewed product, easily among the best OLED TVs of the year, and the sheer power of its image quality is what led it to win Best OLED TV at T3's annual awards. It was the underdog, frankly, as usually LG is a shoo-in for that prize – but Samsung's rise with its QD-OLED technology has been mighty impressive.

Since its release earlier in the year, the Samsung S95D has been slowly dropping down in price. This latest price cut hasn't been a giant drop – as I've been monitoring it on CamelCamelCamel to verify – but it did suddenly dip when Amazon's sale started. And, importantly, that sees it at its lowest-ever asking price.

Need more convincing? T3's S95D review called the set "the zenith of OLED performance", and "a quantum leap forward in OLED". Compared to its S95C predecessor, we found "the increased brightness, wider colours and improved tone mapping" to "deliver some of the best HDR" images ever. High praise indeed – and now for a low price.