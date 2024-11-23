Samsung's 5-star TV is cheaper than ever – it's our OLED TV pick of 2024

Now that it's 'Fake Friday' weekend – it seems many are confused about when Black Friday lands – and the best Black Friday deals are in full swing, I've been spotting lots of great TV deals this year. I've already highlighted the best gaming TV from LG and the best TV overall from Sony.
Check out the 65-inch Samsung S95D deal on Amazon
I've been collating winners of the T3 Awards 2024 which have fallen to their lowest-ever price as part of the sale – and the next big winner is from Samsung. It's the crème de la crème in the maker's range – as the S95D was the winner of best OLED TV 2024.
Samsung's QD-OLED set not only looks stunning thanks to a minimal bezel design, it's also got an anti-reflective coating that makes viewing in daylight or total darkness and absolute dream. Samsung's ascent up the OLED rankings has been great to see – and this TV will suit cinema fans and gamers alike.
And now the S95D in its 65-inch form has dropped to its lowest-ever price on Amazon – it's part of the best Amazon Black Friday sales (or 'Wow! Deals' as it's going with) – making it an even better deal than from Samsung direct.
Indeed, the S95D is a 5-star reviewed product, easily among the best OLED TVs of the year, and the sheer power of its image quality is what led it to win Best OLED TV at T3's annual awards. It was the underdog, frankly, as usually LG is a shoo-in for that prize – but Samsung's rise with its QD-OLED technology has been mighty impressive.
Since its release earlier in the year, the Samsung S95D has been slowly dropping down in price. This latest price cut hasn't been a giant drop – as I've been monitoring it on CamelCamelCamel to verify – but it did suddenly dip when Amazon's sale started. And, importantly, that sees it at its lowest-ever asking price.
Need more convincing? T3's S95D review called the set "the zenith of OLED performance", and "a quantum leap forward in OLED". Compared to its S95C predecessor, we found "the increased brightness, wider colours and improved tone mapping" to "deliver some of the best HDR" images ever. High praise indeed – and now for a low price.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
-
-
Run fast! Garmin’s five-star Forerunner drops to its lowest-ever price in multiple colorways
Black Friday has definitely come early!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
I'm a retro gaming expert and this handheld is a Black Friday steal for under $50 / £50
1,000s of classic games in a Game Boy style handheld at its lowest price yet
By Rik Henderson Published
-
I'm a retro gaming expert and this handheld is a Black Friday steal for under $50 / £50
1,000s of classic games in a Game Boy style handheld at its lowest price yet
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This gigantic 100-inch TV deal is so darn good I might need to buy a new house
Hisense's 100-inch QLED TV is down to just $1,599 at Best Buy
By Mike Lowe Published
-
My favourite premium gaming headset hits lowest-ever price for Black Friday
This SteelSeries headset will elevate your gaming
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
When is Black Friday 2024 – this Friday or next? Here's the official answer
Black Friday is on 29 November in 2024 – a week later than the year previous. But that's not stopped retailers putting on their sales...
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Huge 75in Sony TV is now cheaper than ever in Amazon's Black Friday sale
You can now get a top-quality TV for less, with 100s of dollars off this set
By David Nield Published
-
Has the PlayStation Black Friday sale started yet?
The PlayStation Store's big Black Friday sale is now underway and includes consoles
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
This massive 75-inch Roku TV is under $380 for Black Friday – a mind-blowing deal
Grab this huge 4K HDR TV in the Black Friday sales before it's gone
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This Apple Watch for just £99 is the craziest Black Friday deal I've seen yet
It may be older, but it's no slouch!
By Sam Cross Published