LG's 5-star OLED TV is cheaper than ever – it's our gaming TV pick of 2024

If you're a gamer and looking for a new TV then the options certainly aren't limited. I've been thinking about the best way to navigate the best Black Friday deals for the best gaming TVs and my thinking this year is that winners of the T3 Awards 2024 are the best recommendations I can put forward.

Check out the 65-inch LG OLED G4 deal on Amazon

Especially when such products drop to their lowest-ever price – which is exactly what's happened with the LG OLED G4. It's a 2024 model, a 5-star review product, easily among the best OLED TVs of the year, and it won the Best Gaming TV at T3's annual awards. So it's an all-round superstar, basically – and cheaper than ever before.

LG OLED G4 65-inch: was £3,299 now £1,999 at Amazon The best model in LG's range has the brightest traditional OLED panel type (with MLA, or Micro Lens Array) for pictures with punchy peaks and black levels that are out of this world.

Since its release at the beginning of this year, the OLED G4 has been slowly trickling down the price scale. The latest price cut hasn't been massive – as I've been monitoring it on CamelCamelCamel to verify – but it is under that critical next thousand mark for the 65-inch model, which is psychologically even more attractive.

There are lots of allures about the LG G4 OLED. It's a 2024 model, meaning latest and greatest, and for the first time in LG's top-end TV product history it's offered in stand ('S') and wall-mount ('W') variants. It used to only be for wall-mounters – which I know isn't as common a practice in the UK as some parts of the globe.

I can't really add too much more colour than offered by my LG OLED G4 review, which describes this model as "a cinematic and gaming powerhouse," continuing on to say that "LG's OLED G4 will deliver picture quality with such aplomb that your retinas will be giddy," and that "if you're a gamer in particular then there's nothing better on the market."

That last part is particularly important for this post, because it's the gaming TV pick of 2024, after all. Why so? Well, LG puts all four of its HDMI ports at the 2.1 standard. That means all are compatible with 4K at 120Hz (or 144Hz, as required) for fast refresh-rate gaming. Most other makers stick with just two ports, cheaping out! But not the LG, oh no! – and that's part of what makes it so super for gamers. That plus incredible picture quality, too, of course...