Sony's 5-star OLED TV is cheaper than ever – it's our premium TV pick of 2024

You've got a daunting number of models to choose from when you're trying to find the best TV for you – but not every set has earned itself a 5-star review from the T3 experts, like the Sony A95L has. Not only that, it took the T3 Awards 2024 gong for 'best TV' overall.

the 65-inch model is now reduced by 25%

Sony A95L 65-inch: You'll get a superb QD-OLED picture from this 65-inch set, with epic 4K and HDR performance, and the audio is almost as impressive. It's perfect for gamers as well, if you have an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5.

We can't really add too much to our Sony A95L review, which described this model as "TV mastery at work". With "stunning quality straight out of the box", it scores very highly for picture clarity, overall brightness, and motion processing – all essential components of a modern-day television set.

There's support for Dolby Vision 4K/120Hz tech here, as well as "fantastic" sound quality, and a seamless edge design that'll fit right in with whatever kind of theme you're going for in your living room. Just be sure you've got the space to set it up, as 65 inches is quite the size.

And gamers should be paying particular attention: two of the four HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1 ready for the best gaming experience, and there's support for Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low-Latency Mode here as well. Whether you're a Microsoft or Sony or Nintendo gamer, you won't be disappointed.

Of course all this praise was applied to the Sony A95L when it was at its full retail price – and now it's down to 3/4 of that price. High-end quantum dot OLED never looked so impressive or was available at such great value, and we don't think they'll be many deals to beat it this Black Friday.