Samsung TVs get a big AI upgrade, and not from who you think

Quick Summary Microsoft Copilot is coming to 2025-model Samsung TVs and smart monitors to provide personalised recommendations, deep TV and movie knowledge, and AI-powered answers. It will then rollout to additional models and regions in time.

Samsung has announced a new addition to its 2025 TVs: Microsoft's Copilot.

Starting with current-year TVs and monitors, the AI assistant will bring a "friendly, animated presence" that can give you spoiler-free recaps and find movies that'll appeal to everyone in the room.

You don't need to do anything to get the upgrade. If you have a supported TV it'll appear automatically in the Tizen OS homescreen, in Samsung Daily Plus and in Click to Search.

You can call it up with a voice command or via the remote, and it'll appear as a cheerful animated blob whose lips move in time with its speech.

It's impossible not to compare it to Microsoft Office's infamous Clippy assistant, but this more modern helper promises to be more useful and less annoying.

What can Copilot do in a Samsung TV?

As Microsoft explains: "It’s there when you and your family want to discover something to watch together, get answers to your questions, plan your weekend, or simply hang out."

The firm gives five key examples of what you might get Copilot to do. This includes finding out what happened in previous episodes of a show, which could prove very useful.

You can also get "ultra-specific" recommendations, find group-friendly picks that should appeal to everyone's preferences, and delve into post-watch deep dives. It'll even answer general questions, such as what the weather will be like at the weekend.

The new feature will be available in "select markets" on 2025 TV models including Micro RGB, Neo QLED, OLED, The Frame Pro and The Frame. It will also be available on the M7, M8, and M9 Smart Monitors.

Microsoft says that Copilot will be coming to additional regions and models over time, but hasn't yet detailed individual models or the timescale.