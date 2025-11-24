Samsung’s biggest and best tablet just had a sudden price drop

If you're looking for one of the best tablets in among those myriad Black Friday deals, then I just spotted a great Samsung option whilst updating my John Lewis deals hub.

Check out the Samsung Galaxy S10 Ultra deal at John Lewis

Released just last year, the 'Ultra' version of Samsung's tablet is not only a towering deal, it's a towering tablet, too, given its 14.6-inch display size.

That makes the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra one of the biggest tablets on the market, well beyond an iPad Pro, but all the better for it.

It needed the full 5-stars in out Tab S10 Ultra review, being praised for its display, included S Pen stylus for added versatility, and heaps of power under the hood.

With the right accessories you could actually transform this tablet into a laptop replacement, you'd just need a keyboard attachment and, if you're comfortable with Android apps for productivity, then you're good to go.

On the flip side, if this tablet is too big and too pricey for you, then my other top recommendation is Samsung's 'FE' tablet, which is also on offer as part of Black Friday.