Not a typo: This £0.01 Kindle upgrade is the offer I'd buy this Cyber Monday

It was only yesterday that I was writing about the best Cyber Monday deals including one of Amazon's home-grown bests – its latest 2024-release Kindle Paperwhite hitting its lowest-ever price.

But there's a hidden upgrade that I've only just spotted: for a mere £0.01 – not a typo, just a single penny – you can 'upgrade' to the Kindle Paperwhite without ads. Oh yes, the no-adverts dream for barely any overhead at all. It could be the best penny you've ever spent.

Amazon's latest model of the Paperwhite without the adverts is ideal for travel thanks to its 7-inch glare-free screen, waterproof design and weeks of battery life per charge. It was only released in October of this year, so to see the ads-free version discounted so thoroughly – with 26% off – is a great find.

I've also written about Amazon's promotion of Kindle Unlimited going absolutely free for a limited time – Cyber Monday is your last day to make the most of that, by the way – which also seems like the perfect tie-in if you're about to take the plunge and buy this new Amazon ad-free slate.

The Paperwhite is the best option for most people, as noted in our recent Paperwhite review – saying it's "still the best". Indeed, I reckon it's the best Kindle for most people – and a great choice whether you’re shopping for yourself or buying for someone else.

The device's 7-inch screen is a great size for comfortable reading. It’s bright and glare-free, so you’ll be able to see it in any lighting conditions – even under bright sunlight. Importantly, unlike the basic Kindle model, it also illuminates so you can read in low light – which is one of the Paperwhite's big sells.

Another of its best features is you’ll rarely need to remember to charge it up, as there's up to 12 weeks of battery and standby is no bother. And when you do eventually need to link it up to power, you’ll get a full charge in around two and a half hours.