Forget an iPad for the kids, Amazon's tablet is under £40 – and it's selling fast
The Fire HD 8 tablet has 60% off in early Black Friday sale
I was curating the best deals currently on at Argos and spotted this outlandishly good discount on a tablet that'll suit the kids right down to the ground – so you can forget about that expensive iPad!
It's not even Black Friday just yet, but the best Black Friday deals are well and truly here – retailers have gone big for the month of November, after a seemingly weak Amazon Prime Day period.
Amazon has long produced its own tablets, with the Fire HD 8 being a prime example. This is the latest version of it, too, and it's ideal for browsing, streaming and playing games from Amazon's store.
Amazon quietly sunk the price of its 8-inch tablet to record levels – it's never been this affordable by a full £10, according to independent tracker CamelCamelCamel. However, if you'd prefer to buy elsewhere then other retailers are price-matching, as below:<p><strong>Price check: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8269714-15618761?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.argos.co.uk/product/4332183" target="_blank"><strong>Argos – £39.99 | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=1599&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Famazon-fire-hd-8-tablet-2024-32-gb-black-10271552.html" target="_blank"><strong>Currys – £39.99 | <a href="https://john-lewis-and-partners.pxf.io/c/221109/871855/12148?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Famazon-fire-hd-8-tablet-2024-with-alexa-hands-free-hexa-core-fire-os-wi-fi-32-gb-8-inch-with-special-offers-emerald%2Fblack%2Fp112660954" target="_blank"><strong>John Lewis – £39.99
While the above is the cheapest option, it's the 'with adverts' version, meaning you'll get some pop-ups during use. That's not for everyone, but those who are willing to pay an extra £9.99 in a one-off can buy the 'without adverts' variant – it's still under £50 and, again, has never been cheaper. This is only on Amazon's site, far as I can see, though.
Much as there are many reasons to consider a Fire HD 8 tablet, of course, there is one key bit of information as to why you might not want one.
While the base system is Google's Android, Amazon uses a specialised version to run its Fire OS operating system, which means you won't get full access to Google's Play Store.
Depending on how you see it, that's either a major hurdle, or a major benefit. Let me explain.
One the one hand, the lack of Play Store means you can't access some full-fat Android apps. Amazon has some of the big ones, so it's not a full lock out – you can get hold of Netflix on the Amazon Appstore, for example.
On the other hand, especially for those with kids, the Fire OS system is a great way to lock down the tablet. Knowing there aren't umpteen unverified sources for them to download is actually a benefit – and you can setup a simplistic tablet designed for that specific use.
Besides, at under £40 all-in, even if you (or your kids) get so frustrated you chuck it against a wall, it's still around eight times cheaper than an 11-inch iPad. Although, should you want a larger screen, Amazon does also sell a Fire HD 10 too – and that's also on offer.
