Forget an iPad for the kids, Amazon's tablet is under £40 – and it's selling fast

I was curating the best deals currently on at Argos and spotted this outlandishly good discount on a tablet that'll suit the kids right down to the ground – so you can forget about that expensive iPad!

It's not even Black Friday just yet, but the best Black Friday deals are well and truly here – retailers have gone big for the month of November, after a seemingly weak Amazon Prime Day period.

Check out the Amazon Fire HD 8 deal on Amazon

Amazon has long produced its own tablets, with the Fire HD 8 being a prime example. This is the latest version of it, too, and it's ideal for browsing, streaming and playing games from Amazon's store.

Save 57% (£65) Amazon Fire HD 8 (without ads): was £114.98 now £49.98 at Amazon While the above is the cheapest option, it's the 'with adverts' version, meaning you'll get some pop-ups during use. That's not for everyone, but those who are willing to pay an extra £9.99 in a one-off can buy the 'without adverts' variant – it's still under £50 and, again, has never been cheaper. This is only on Amazon's site, far as I can see, though.

Much as there are many reasons to consider a Fire HD 8 tablet, of course, there is one key bit of information as to why you might not want one.

While the base system is Google's Android, Amazon uses a specialised version to run its Fire OS operating system, which means you won't get full access to Google's Play Store.

Depending on how you see it, that's either a major hurdle, or a major benefit. Let me explain.

One the one hand, the lack of Play Store means you can't access some full-fat Android apps. Amazon has some of the big ones, so it's not a full lock out – you can get hold of Netflix on the Amazon Appstore, for example.

On the other hand, especially for those with kids, the Fire OS system is a great way to lock down the tablet. Knowing there aren't umpteen unverified sources for them to download is actually a benefit – and you can setup a simplistic tablet designed for that specific use.

Besides, at under £40 all-in, even if you (or your kids) get so frustrated you chuck it against a wall, it's still around eight times cheaper than an 11-inch iPad. Although, should you want a larger screen, Amazon does also sell a Fire HD 10 too – and that's also on offer.