Nothing Phone (3) spotted online for the first time

Quick Summary A Geekbench listing for a phone thought to be the Nothing Phone (3) has appeared online. It's expected that there will be two versions of the phone, a mid-range model and a Plus.

The Nothing Phone (2) was launched in July 2023 and despite plenty of speculation, Nothing poured its efforts into mid-range devices in 2024 instead. It launched the Nothing Phone (2a), the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus and the new CMF devices, rather than a new flagship.

Now though, it seems we’ve got our first glimpse of the Nothing Phone (3).

The Nothing Phone (3) was heavily rumoured to launch on an expected annual cycle in 2024, but it didn’t materialise. Instead, Carl Pei’s Nothing Tech announced the Nothing Phone (2a), leaving fans wondering where the next flagship phone was. Carl Pei shed some light on the situation with a reveals of Nothing’s plans for AI – before saying that it would debut on the new Phone (3).

As ambiguous as that message was, it seems like Nothing is preparing to launch some time in 2025, thanks to a listing on Geekbench (via 91mobiles) suggesting that the phone could be running the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3.

The device is listed as Nothing A059, thought to be the Nothing Phone (3), running on hardware that’s closer to mid-range, rather than flagship. That wouldn’t be out of character for Nothing, which seems to be more focused on value for money and getting the right hardware for the job, rather than just being in a pure specs race with its competition.

What else do we know about the Nothing Phone (3)?

There have been some interesting rumours, suggesting that there will be two variants of the new handset. Nothing has already set a precedent here, with the Phone (2a) and the Phone (2a) Plus, suggesting that there could be a Nothing Phone (3) and a higher model – perhaps a Plus or a Pro.

It’s thought that the A059 model spotted here is the normal model, while the Plus model could find itself equipped with the Dimensity 9400, making it more of a flagship contender.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There could also be two sizes of display, the smaller model at 6.5-inches while the larger gets a 6.7 display.

Exactly when we’ll see the Nothing Phone (3) launch is unknown: some are pegging it on July 2025, but that feels a little late. Whatever Nothing is planning, it’s expected that the startup will want to avoid the Samsung Galaxy S25 launch that’s likely to happen in early January.