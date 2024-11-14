It can be that the best Black Friday deals end up being on last year's devices rather than the newer models, but from what I've seen so far, that's not the case for 2024 – and I am absolutely here for it.

The Google Pixel 9 has been discounted on Amazon ahead of Black Friday, joining the Pixel Watch 3 that also has a good chunk of money off. That's despite both having only been available for a couple of months, and there's also a deal on the 5-star flagship Pixel folding phone too.

Google Pixel 9: was £799 now £699 at Amazon UK Save £100: The Pixel 9 is one of the latest smartphones from Google and one of the best Android phones out there. Its compact form-factor offers power, performance and a superb camera offering, alongside a clean software experience.

The deal on the Pixel 9 slices £100 off its asking price, making it the cheapest it has ever been. I checked CamelCamelCamel to make double sure I hadn't missed a previous discount – but that was always going to be unlikely given the Pixel 9 only launched in August. The fact it's already on a deal price at all is surprising.

Check out the Google Pixel 9 deal on Amazon

It's a brilliant phone too, with its small form-factor delivering power and performance, a lovely premium design, and an absolutely delightful display. There are several reasons I would recommend the latest Pixel devices like the Pixel 9, one of which is the bloat-free Android software experience, but the Pixel cameras are the main reason – because it's here they really shine.

The Pixel 9 has a dual rear camera with the ultra-wide lens getting an upgrade for this year, which sees it offer the same 48-megapixel sensor and f/1.7 aperture as the Pro models. There's also autofocus on the front camera and there are new camera features too, like Add Me.

Overall, the camera performance is excellent and enough of a reason on its own to snap up this deal, but when you pair that with a brighter display and refined design, you're onto a real winner if you're looking for a good price on one of the best Android phones out there.

Google Pixel 8a: was £499 now £355 at Amazon UK Save 29%: The Pixel 8a might be a few months older than the Pixel 9 but it still offers a lovely design, clean software experience and a great camera offering. It's an excellent budget Android phone, even more so at this price.

If the deal price is still a stretch for your budget, the Pixel 8a is also discounted on Amazon at the moment. It was excellent value even before it had a deal – so the fact that it now has nearly 30% off means it is also at its lowest price ever (again, I checked CamelCamelCamel to make sure), which makes it a steal.