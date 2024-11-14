It can be that the best Black Friday deals end up being on last year's devices rather than the newer models, but from what I've seen so far, that's not the case for 2024 – and I am absolutely here for it.
The Google Pixel 9 has been discounted on Amazon ahead of Black Friday, joining the Pixel Watch 3 that also has a good chunk of money off. That's despite both having only been available for a couple of months, and there's also a deal on the 5-star flagship Pixel folding phone too.
Save £100: The Pixel 9 is one of the latest smartphones from Google and one of the best Android phones out there. Its compact form-factor offers power, performance and a superb camera offering, alongside a clean software experience.
The deal on the Pixel 9 slices £100 off its asking price, making it the cheapest it has ever been. I checked CamelCamelCamel to make double sure I hadn't missed a previous discount – but that was always going to be unlikely given the Pixel 9 only launched in August. The fact it's already on a deal price at all is surprising.
Check out the Google Pixel 9 deal on Amazon
It's a brilliant phone too, with its small form-factor delivering power and performance, a lovely premium design, and an absolutely delightful display. There are several reasons I would recommend the latest Pixel devices like the Pixel 9, one of which is the bloat-free Android software experience, but the Pixel cameras are the main reason – because it's here they really shine.
The Pixel 9 has a dual rear camera with the ultra-wide lens getting an upgrade for this year, which sees it offer the same 48-megapixel sensor and f/1.7 aperture as the Pro models. There's also autofocus on the front camera and there are new camera features too, like Add Me.
Overall, the camera performance is excellent and enough of a reason on its own to snap up this deal, but when you pair that with a brighter display and refined design, you're onto a real winner if you're looking for a good price on one of the best Android phones out there.
Save 29%: The Pixel 8a might be a few months older than the Pixel 9 but it still offers a lovely design, clean software experience and a great camera offering. It's an excellent budget Android phone, even more so at this price.
If the deal price is still a stretch for your budget, the Pixel 8a is also discounted on Amazon at the moment. It was excellent value even before it had a deal – so the fact that it now has nearly 30% off means it is also at its lowest price ever (again, I checked CamelCamelCamel to make sure), which makes it a steal.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
-
-
What is Spartan’s DEKA fitness challenge?
The race designed for all fitness levels tests strength, speed and endurance
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This no-nonsense dumbbell workout builds stronger quads, calves and glutes in 30 minutes
There's no reason to spend hours in the gym when there's workouts like this one
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Insta360 Black Friday Sale now live: save up to $185 on action cameras and accessories!
Some of the best action cams are much cheaper on Black Friday – but not for long!
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Samsung's fan-favorite earbuds are cheaper than ever on Amazon right now
The Galaxy Buds FE bring with them a superb listening experience at a low price – and that price just got even lower
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Why wait for Black Friday? This massive 75-inch Samsung 4K TV is under $550 right now
The monstrous Samsung DU6950 has more than 26% off in an early Black Friday deal
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Up to $300 a MacBook Pro M3 in Best Buy's Black Friday sale
Save big on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models before Black Friday at Best Buy
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Amazon's Black Friday sales start earlier than ever – kickoff date announced
Amazon will slash the prices of 1,000s of products for more than a week, with many deals starting already
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Android 16 release date revealed and it's ridiculously early
Google is stepping up the schedule for Android versions, which could be interesting
By Chris Hall Published
-
The LG OLED TV I wish I owned just fell to its lowest-ever price on Amazon
The LG G4 is hugely discounted on Amazon right now
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Early Black Friday deal sees price of massive 75-inch TV slashed
You'll even get a free copy of NBA 2k25
By Sam Cross Published