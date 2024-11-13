Google Pixel Watch 3 at its lowest-ever price is a brilliant Black Friday buy

Smartwatches are arguably one of the most subjective pieces of tech. There's a very good chance you will like certain styles more than others, so you might love the Apple Watch and its slightly rectangular shape, or you might think that circular is the only shape that should ever be seen on a smartwatch.

I've worn the Apple Watch for 10 years so you would think I was set on that look and design, but when I reviewed the Pixel Watch 3 earlier this year – it's only been out for a couple of months – I was really taken by its design. So it's great to see one of the best Black Friday deals appear for this great wearable.

The Pixel Watch 3 only launched in September, so we're talking about the latest smartwatch from Google, with the latest technology and latest features, all of which make it genuinely brilliant. It's a surprise to see it discounted so heavily so soon – and it's the lowest it's ever been, as verified by price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel. The discount applies to both the 41mm model and the 45mm models, though if you want the larger model, the discount is on the LTE model – not the Wi-Fi version.

Check out the Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) deal on Amazon

Despite having slightly smaller wrists, I barely noticed wearing the 45mm model, whether during the day or at night. I thought the OLED display was gorgeous and exceptionally responsive, whether using the crown or your finger, and I loved the reduction in bezels around the screen – that was one of the improvements that launched on this model compared to the Pixel Watch 2 .

Either is worth snapping up, because their simple and elegant designs aside, they are also excellent with fitness-tracking and insights. I loved the Daily Readiness Score, which gave me an indication of how prepared I was for the day. The Cardio Load and Target Cardio Load scores were also favourites of mine for seeing how much of an impact what I was doing had on me. And now these features can benefit your life for less cash too.