Google's 5-star flagship folding phone suddenly drops to its lowest-ever price

Google made no secret it was cueing up a smattering of its best Black Friday deals, with a countdown timer on its official site and various promotional emails landing in subscribers' inboxes making that very clear. Well, now the deals have arrived – and with personalised discount codes from Google making the deal even better than buying from Amazon.

Check out Google's Black Friday sales here

In addition to discounts on the Pixel 8 Pro from last year, the big ticket item – and, in my view, the best folding phone on the planet right now – is an over a 17% price drop on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. That sees it crash to its lowest-ever price (as verified on third-party site CamelCamelCamel) – but it's a time-limited deal, so if you've been waiting on this one then now's the time for action.

If you've signed up to Google's marketing emails then you'll also receive a further 5% discount code – which I can't share, as they're individualised; look out for the 'The wait is over: Black Friday is here' email – which equates to a further £87.45 off. That means you can snag a Pixel Fold for only £1,361.55.

The deal doesn't stop there though: if that's too much to pay up front, even on a new credit card with time-limited interest-free benefits, then you can take advantage of a Klarna promotion to pay-off the Pixel 9 Pro Fold over 24 months with interest-free credit. That's £56.73 per month for the two year period. Throw in a SIM-only deal and that'll be better than many mobile networks' offerings!

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is worth it, too, as it feels like using one of the best Android phones in its folded position – no real compromise to that. It's when unfolding for the huge 8-inch square display within that Google shows why it's a winner – that screen is bigger and brighter than any of its foldable competition. And now it's cheaper than most of them too!