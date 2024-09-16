iPhone 16 and 16 Plus prove to be the real winners at launch

Quick Summary
Renowned analyst Ming Chi-Kuo claims that the iPhone 16 Plus is the model that has sold the most units during pre-order weekend.
He suggests the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are both down in sales year-on-year, while the iPhone 16 models are up.
Apple held its Glowtime event on 9 September and alongside a new Apple Watch and new AirPods, the iPhone 16 series was revealed at the event. The range comprises the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, but unlike 2023 when the Pro models were the more exciting thanks to their switch to a titanium build, we would say it is the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus that were the stars of this year's show.
The standard models will not only support Apple Intelligence when it arrives later this year, but they also come in some great colour options, feature the Action Button and new Camera Control button and have an upgraded camera setup.
In a report from renowned industry analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, preliminary pre-order figures also suggest the standard models most captured the attention of consumers.
Now, it's important to remember that Kuo has based his report on shipping times on Apple's website and a "supply chain survey" rather than official details from Apple itself, but he claims from his findings that the iPhone 16 Plus is this year's hottest model.
According to the report, which was picked up by 9to5Mac, pre-order sales of the iPhone 16 Plus is up 48% year-on-year. The iPhone 16 is up 10%, while the iPhone 16 Pro is apparently down by 27%. Finally, he estimates that the iPhone 16 Pro Max is down by 16%.
Kuo claims in his report that the iPhone 16 line up overall is down 12.7% compared to the iPhone 15 line up in its first weekend, although he believes Apple has still sold around 37 million units in just a few days. Again though, these aren't official figures and while they give some indication, it's best to take them with a little pinch of salt.
The iPhone 16 series was made available to pre-order on 13 September. All four models will hit shelves on 20 September.
They start at £799 / $799 / AU$1,399 for the iPhone 16, with the Plus costing £100 / $100 / AU$200 more. The iPhone 16 Pro starts at £999 / $999 / $1,799 and the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at £1,199 / $1,199 / AU$2,149.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
