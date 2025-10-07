While it's been an up-and-down year for Sonos, given its app trials and tribulations, I still think the brand has got some incredible products under its belt, from the best soundbars to the best headphones.

I've spent many hundreds of hours reviewing the latest headphones this year, but even so I still come back to the Sonos Ace as being the most comfortable I've ever worn. That, for me, is what makes them 5-star headphones. And they've just dropped in price!

Check out the Sonos Ace deal on Amazon

That's thanks to Amazon's 'October Prime Day' sale, or Big Deal Days as it's officially called, which has seen the Ace in its white finish drop more in price than the black finish – and undercut all other retailers by £30.

Save 38% (£170) Sonos Ace: was £449 now £279 at Amazon Sonos' first-ever headphones are super-comfortable, but also deliver super sound if you tweak the equaliser in the associated app a little. Ideal for at-home listening or when on the go – thanks to high-performing noise-cancelling – these 5-star over-ears have a lot going for them.

Sonos actually calls this finish 'Soft White', to give its dues, and the finish is really nice – certainly better than the plasticky 'Smoke White' of the Bose QC Ultra Headphones 2 that I've recently reviewed.

As stated in T3's review, Sonos' headphones debut (yep, it's the brand's first-ever over-ears), deliver "immense comfort", paired with a "beautiful design", in a package that brings "the fight to Apple, Bose and Sony".

Now, I'd still prefer to own a pair of Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 – Amazon is selling with 6% off, so about £100 more than the Sonos – but there's no question on the comfort of these Sonos cans. They're ideal for at-home listening in my view, whether you're a Sonos user or not.

As is typical with Amazon's sales, other Sonos products are also available at a discount. The company's super-popular Beam 2 soundbar, for example, is also cheaper than you'll find from anywhere else at the moment. Perhaps it's time to buy both soundbar and headphones, if you're feeling flush this Amazon Prime...