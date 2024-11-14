PS Plus gets one of the best games ever made for PS5 and PS4 for free

Quick Summary Grand Theft Auto V is coming to the PS Plus game catalogue from 19 November. PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers will also be able to download Dying Light 2 and a whole stack of additional games.

Sony has announced the games coming to the PS Plus game catalogue this month, for PS Plus Extra and Premium members, and it's arguably the best collection yet. You'll need to add one of the best PS5 SSD cards just to hold them all.

From 19 November, PS5 and PS4 owners get a bundle of great games to download at no extra cost – as long as they subscribe to one of the two top PS Plus tiers. There is even a PSVR2 game on offer, plus at least one enhanced title for those who've bought the PS5 Pro.

The headliner though has to be Grand Theft Auto V. Yes, it originally came out more than 11 years ago (on the PS3 and Xbox 360, no less), but not only has it been remastered a couple of times for consecutive console generations, GTA Online has grown into a beast unto itself.

Scoring 97% on Metacritic, it is undoubtedly one of the best games ever made and still plays great today. In fact, it's one of the few games I've played through three times already (and have started another run through recently).

It's inclusion in the PS Plus game catalogue is not to be taken lightly, therefore. If you're one of the very few gamers on the planet who hasn't played the campaign, there's no better time than now. The game is available for PS5 and PS4 owners.

Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online - Launch Trailer | PS5 - YouTube Watch On

You are also very much advised to download Dying Light 2 – one of the games to get a PS5 Pro Enhanced patch in time for the console's launch.

The first-person zombie-a-thon is a stunning, beautifully crafted action-adventure that is so jam-packed with content that you'll still be playing it a month later. That's also available for PS5 and PS4.

Other games hitting the service for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers are Like A Dragon: Ishin!, MotoGP 24, Digimon Survive, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Stick Fight: The Game, Clash: Artifacts of Chaos, Killer Frequency, Hungry Shark World, and Chivalry 2.

If you've already got The Sims 4, you can download the Island Living expansion too.

PS Plus Premium members also get a selection of classic games added to the legacy library, and a PSVR2 title Synapse.

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, Blood Omen 2, Resistance Fall of Man, and Resistance 2 have been added to the classic catalogue.

Strangely, there's still no sight of Alone in the Dark 2 as yet, even though it was previously rumoured.