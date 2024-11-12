PS Plus reportedly getting the survival horror that kickstarted the whole genre

Quick Summary The PS1 version of Alone in the Dark 2 has been spotted online as coming to PS4 and PS5. It is thought that means it will be part of the PS Plus Premium classics library soon.

A true classic is reportedly coming to PS Plus soon – a game that helped kicked off the entire survival horror genre alongside Resident Evil.

Indeed, it can be argued that Alone in the Dark 2 is even more influential than Capcom's ever-popular series, considering it's a sequel to the 1992 PC title that effectively set the spooky ball rolling in the first place.

It is claimed that PS Plus Premium members will get the PlayStation 1 version of Alone in the Dark 2 which, while crude by today's standards, is a title that any self-respecting retro games fan should take a look at.

You once again play Edward Carnby – the star of the original – who takes on a new investigation into the mysterious goings-on in another seemingly abandoned house. And once again, Lovecraftian-style shenanigans await.

Its entry into the classic game library for PS Plus members was spotted by PS Deals (via VGC). It has been listed as coming for PS4 and PS5.

It should take too long to find out confirmation, as Sony tends to announce its new games library entries for PS Plus Extra and Premium members around the middle of each month – so there are likely only days before we hear about the next batch.

Needless to say, we'll let you know as soon as we hear more.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How much is PS Plus?

There are three PS Plus tiers – Essential, Extra and Premium – although the games library is only available to Extra and Premium members, while classic games are restricted to the latter.

PS Plus Essential gives you access to online play, PlayStation Store discounts, and a trio of free games at the start of each month. It costs £6.99 / $9.99 / AU$11.95 per month.

PS Plus Extra is a step-up tier and costs £10.99 / $14.99 / AU$18.95 per month. For that, you get everything the same as Essential, but also access to a regularly updated game catalogue that contains 300+ titles.

The most expensive tier, PS Plus Premium, is priced at £13.49 / $17.99 per month. It adds cloud gaming and the extended library of classic and retro games. Free PSVR2 games are also restricted to Premium members.

PlayStation players in Australia has a PS Plus Deluxe tier instead of Premium. It costs AU$21.95 per month and omits the cloud gaming option.