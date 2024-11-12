PS Plus reportedly getting the survival horror that kickstarted the whole genre

Quick Summary
The PS1 version of Alone in the Dark 2 has been spotted online as coming to PS4 and PS5.
It is thought that means it will be part of the PS Plus Premium classics library soon.
A true classic is reportedly coming to PS Plus soon – a game that helped kicked off the entire survival horror genre alongside Resident Evil.
Indeed, it can be argued that Alone in the Dark 2 is even more influential than Capcom's ever-popular series, considering it's a sequel to the 1992 PC title that effectively set the spooky ball rolling in the first place.
It is claimed that PS Plus Premium members will get the PlayStation 1 version of Alone in the Dark 2 which, while crude by today's standards, is a title that any self-respecting retro games fan should take a look at.
You once again play Edward Carnby – the star of the original – who takes on a new investigation into the mysterious goings-on in another seemingly abandoned house. And once again, Lovecraftian-style shenanigans await.
Its entry into the classic game library for PS Plus members was spotted by PS Deals (via VGC). It has been listed as coming for PS4 and PS5.
It should take too long to find out confirmation, as Sony tends to announce its new games library entries for PS Plus Extra and Premium members around the middle of each month – so there are likely only days before we hear about the next batch.
Needless to say, we'll let you know as soon as we hear more.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
How much is PS Plus?
There are three PS Plus tiers – Essential, Extra and Premium – although the games library is only available to Extra and Premium members, while classic games are restricted to the latter.
PS Plus Essential gives you access to online play, PlayStation Store discounts, and a trio of free games at the start of each month. It costs £6.99 / $9.99 / AU$11.95 per month.
PS Plus Extra is a step-up tier and costs £10.99 / $14.99 / AU$18.95 per month. For that, you get everything the same as Essential, but also access to a regularly updated game catalogue that contains 300+ titles.
The most expensive tier, PS Plus Premium, is priced at £13.49 / $17.99 per month. It adds cloud gaming and the extended library of classic and retro games. Free PSVR2 games are also restricted to Premium members.
PlayStation players in Australia has a PS Plus Deluxe tier instead of Premium. It costs AU$21.95 per month and omits the cloud gaming option.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
Finally! An indoor cycling app that lets you crash real bad (virtually) if you mess things
With in-game steering, crashes, and the affordable Smashometer, Smash makes indoor cycling accessible and fun for all skill levels
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE could be a pocket rocket, says report
A rumoured FE version of the Z Flip phone could be more powerful than previously predicted
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
PS5 Pro has a hidden trick that makes PS5 games run better
Not an advertised feature, but very much welcome
By Rik Henderson Published
-
PS5 Pro review: the most powerful games console on the planet
The PS5 Pro does everything Sony promised it would, but is it worth upgrading if you already own a PlayStation 5?
By Rik Henderson Published
-
All PS Plus members get one of best-looking action games on PS5 for free
Available to download through PS Plus today
By Rik Henderson Published
-
PS5 gets a surprise free system update ahead of the PS5 Pro launch
Expect to see some homescreen changes
By Rik Henderson Published
-
PS Plus getting one of 2025's most exciting upcoming PS5 games for free
PS Plus Extra and Premium members getting Remedy's weird new shooter on day one
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Your PS5 games could change forever after groundbreaking court decision
EU court rules that third-party cheats and add-ons are allowed
By Rik Henderson Published
-
PS Plus adding one of my favourite action-RPGs on PS5 and PS4 for free
Dare you go back to the island?
By Rik Henderson Published
-
PS5 Pro pre-order stock update – new stock available today
There's new PS5 Pro pre-order stock at select retailers
By Rik Henderson Published