My favourite game on PS5 last year just dropped to its lowest-ever price at Argos

It's deals o'clock, as Amazon's equivalent 'second Prime Day' of the year – officially called Big Deal Days – is underway. That's led its retailer competitors to fight back with some even better offers. One such is an Argos discount on my unexpected favourite game on PS5 of last year – which I spent dozens of hours playing.
I'm talking about Hogwarts Legacy, as the lead image here makes pretty clear, which was the title that really drew me back into playing my PlayStation 5 (I cheekily bought an Xbox Series X for Starfield last Black Friday). As someone who's never exactly been a Harry Potter fan, this was ultimately perplexing to me – but I was hooked.
Hogwarts Legacy (PS5): was £64.99, now £29.24 at Argos
Enter promo code 'GAMING25' at checkout.
This open-world role-play adventure gradually builds in complexity as you learn more spells, discover more gear and set about stopping Ranrok (an evil goblin). The enemies aren't especially varied, but there's lots to do for many, many hours – so at this price it's a no-brainer purchase, especially for the full PS5 disc version.
Anyway, the point of this story is that the official full PS5 game has a mega 55% off its original list price, down from £64.99 to less than half price. I stumbled upon this deal whilst dabbling in Argos' Big Red deals, which require promotional codes at checkout – but can be great Amazon-beaters as a result.
If I didn't own Hogwarts Legacy already then I'd be adding it straight to my basket. Might not be a bad early Christmas/holiday present to buy ahead of time either, though, if you can think of anyone else who may appreciate it. It's worth checking out the trailer to get a solid impression of how big the game-world is in this one.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.