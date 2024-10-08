The 5 unbeatable headphones deals I'd buy now – and not all are in Amazon's sale

If you've opened your Amazon app in the last few days you won't have been able to miss the bannering of its Big Deal Days sale – which is now up and running, from Tuesday 8 to Wednesday 9 October only – and I've been scouring the web to fish out all the best deals, so you don't have to.

When it comes to the best headphones, however, I've noticed a trend towards many of Amazon's main retailer competitors really pushing back and offering some stellar deals. I've been reviewing headphones for many years now, so I've seen and heard all the best over-ear options – including the best ANC headphones – and in this mini-guide I'll point you towards the best-of-best options that are genuinely worth buying.

From Sony to Sonos, Bowers & Wilkins to Technics, there are lots of really great headphone deals out there right now – and not all are part of Amazon's October Prime Day sale. So, without further ado, check out my expert recommendations on sale right now...

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: was £349, now £179 at Amazon Here's a time-limited deal that'll expire when Amazon's Big Deal Days wraps up at the end of Wednesday 9 October. Sony's 5-star headphones may be a few years old now, but they're a modern classic, delivering multi-point connectivity for two Bluetooth connections, gob-smackingly good noise-cancelling (ANC), and superb sound processing thanks to the pair of 40mm drivers on board. In terms of value for money, I reckon this could be the best bargain out there right now.

Technics EAH-A800: was £299, now £174.99 at Argos Save 30%: Enter 'RED30' discount code at checkout. As I say, it's not all about Amazon, though, and if you're in the market for an alternative retailer and an alternative option compared to the Sony above, then Technics' 5-star headphones are well worth your consideration. These excellent over-ears deliver incredible Hi-Res audio, have jaw-dropping battery life of up to 60 hours, and the design is classic of the brand. The ANC isn't up to as much as the Sony WH-1000XM4, granted, but for audiophile sound these have the edge.

Sonos Ace headphones: was £449, now £349 at Sevenoaks Sound & Vision I found Sonos' first-ever headphones release to be the most comfortable that I've ever tested, which is really saying something! So if you want hours of at-home listening then the Ace is a revelatory audio offering. The active noise-cancelling ANC is decent too, as is the sound quality if you give the equalisation a bit of a tweak in the app. There's a fun home cinema mode if you own a Sonos soundbar and want three-dimensional audio personal listening session rather than disturbing your household (yes, it's niche, but that's Sonos' special offering).