Long-awaited Steam Deck 2 could actually be a Steam TV box to rival Shield TV

Valve reportedly working on a set-top-box to connect to your TV

The Steam Deck has been more successful than even Valve could've hoped for, with the OLED model proving as popular as the first-generation handhelds. However, the company may have put plans for a true sequel on ice for now – at least until after it's next rumoured project.

That's because it is claimed that Valve's next product might be a streaming device instead – a set-top-box in the mold of the Nvidia Shield TV, Apple TV or Google TV Streamer.

The main thinking comes from Reddit user u/coolbho3k (via XDA Developers) who spotted that Valve has added HDMI CEC support to Steam Deck's kernel. The code also references a new CPU called "AMD Lilac", suggesting that it's intended for new hardware.

On top of this, there are clues that the hardware will bear some similarities to Google's ChromeOS devices. The alteration is in the ChromeOS Embedded Controller, for example.

The presence of HDMI CEC would be irrelevant to a Steam Deck considering it's not permanently connected to a TV, amplifier or soundbar. It's something you'd more likely find on AV kit. That has lead to the poster thinking Valve is possibly working on its own Shield TV.

"Pure speculation: I'm guessing it's a console, set top box, or something similar that is supposed to connect to a TV and not a handheld or VR headset, given that HDMI CEC seems to be an important feature. The inclusion of ChromeOS hardware is confusing," they wrote.

A Steam TV box would be a great idea, to be honest – although it'll likely be more focused on games than streaming services. Still, it'd make sense to also be able to download and install TV apps.

We await more news.

