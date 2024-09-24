How to watch the PlayStation State of Play showcase today – 20+ new games for PS5 and PS5 Pro

PlayStation will host a new edition of its State of Play video showcase today, Tuesday 24 September 2024.
After the stunning reveal of the PS5 Pro a couple of weeks ago, this latest online presentation will primarily concentrate on games – some, if not all, might have Pro-style upgrades, though. You can watch it below.
"More than 20" upcoming PS5 and PSVR2 releases from Sony itself and third-party studios will be included, we've been told.
We could also get a brief update on the PS5 Pro itself considering pre-orders open in just two days – for the standard and 30th anniversary edition variants.
Here then is everything you need to know about the new PlayStation State of Play.
When is the next PlayStation State of Play presentation?
The next State of Play livestream will take place today, Tuesday 24 September 2024. It will start at 23:00 BST.
Here are the start times for other regions:
- US West Coast: 15:00 PDT
- US East Coast: 18:00 EDT
- UK: 23:00 BST
- Central Europe: 00:00 CEST (25 September)
- India (New Delhi): 03:30 IST (25 September)
- China (Beijing): 06:00 CST (25 September)
- Japan (Tokyo): 07:00 JST (25 September)
- South Korea (Seoul): 07:00 KST (25 September)
- Australia (Sydney): 08:00 AEST (25 September)
How to watch the PlayStation State of Play presentation
You can watch the PlayStation State of Play for September 2024 via the video at the top of this page.
Alternatively, you will be able to watch it on PlayStation's own YouTube channel, Twitch or TikTok.
What to expect
Although the PlayStation Blog traditionally gives a few snippets of information on each forthcoming State of Play presentation, details are pretty scarce this time around.
All it says this time is that we'll get "news and updates on more than 20 upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games from studios around the world".
There's no mention of the PS5 Pro, although technically every PS5 game is a PS5 Pro game too. We'd be gob-smacked if there wasn't some mention of the new console though, considering it will be available for pre-order this week – from 26 September 2024.
We'll be tuning in too to find out.
