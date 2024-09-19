PlayStation 30th anniversary collection includes special edition PS5 Pro – and yes, this one does come with a stand

Quick Summary
Sony has announced a whole range of special edition versions of its currently PlayStation console family and accessories.
They are each styled like the original PlayStation console released 30 years ago.
It's all go over at PlayStation at the minute. Not only has it recently announced the PS5 Pro, it's also planning to introduce a special edition model decked out in the colour and styling of the original PlayStation console.
It's part of a whole collection of 30th anniversary devices being released in limited quantities for the occasion, including the slim PS5 Digital Edition, PlayStation Portal, and DualSense Edge controller. You can even get the Disc Drive cover in the original colour scheme.
As with the standard white PS5 Pro, pre-orders for the limited edition model will open on 26 September 2024. However, while we already expect the new console to sell out quickly, you can be sure that this additional variant will soon become rarer than hens' teeth.
For starters, Sony is only making 12,300 units to sell worldwide, with each console individually numbered. The overall number represents the on-sale date of the first PlayStation (3 December), although we'd have liked to have seen a further 94 made to reflect the year too.
Even if you miss out on the limited edition PS5 Pro, there should be plenty of opportunity to get one of the other accessories. We particularly like the special DualSense Edge, although a 30th anniversary conventional DualSense will be available as a standalone purchase too.
That will also be available to pre-order on 26 September, although the limited edition PS5 Digital Edition will only hit the PlayStation Store on 10 October.
Sadly, we don't yet have prices for any of the limited edition products, including the 30th anniversary PS5 Pro, although we wouldn't be surprised to learn that it's even loftier than the standard version ($699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99 / AU$1,199.95).
There's one bit of good news though – unlike the forthcoming Pro, the limited version will come with a vertical stand in the box. That should keep some happy, at least.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
