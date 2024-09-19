PlayStation 30th anniversary collection includes special edition PS5 Pro – and yes, this one does come with a stand

Quick Summary Sony has announced a whole range of special edition versions of its currently PlayStation console family and accessories. They are each styled like the original PlayStation console released 30 years ago.

It's all go over at PlayStation at the minute. Not only has it recently announced the PS5 Pro, it's also planning to introduce a special edition model decked out in the colour and styling of the original PlayStation console.

It's part of a whole collection of 30th anniversary devices being released in limited quantities for the occasion, including the slim PS5 Digital Edition, PlayStation Portal, and DualSense Edge controller. You can even get the Disc Drive cover in the original colour scheme.

Introducing the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection - YouTube Watch On

As with the standard white PS5 Pro, pre-orders for the limited edition model will open on 26 September 2024. However, while we already expect the new console to sell out quickly, you can be sure that this additional variant will soon become rarer than hens' teeth.

For starters, Sony is only making 12,300 units to sell worldwide, with each console individually numbered. The overall number represents the on-sale date of the first PlayStation (3 December), although we'd have liked to have seen a further 94 made to reflect the year too.

Even if you miss out on the limited edition PS5 Pro, there should be plenty of opportunity to get one of the other accessories. We particularly like the special DualSense Edge, although a 30th anniversary conventional DualSense will be available as a standalone purchase too.

That will also be available to pre-order on 26 September, although the limited edition PS5 Digital Edition will only hit the PlayStation Store on 10 October.

Sadly, we don't yet have prices for any of the limited edition products, including the 30th anniversary PS5 Pro, although we wouldn't be surprised to learn that it's even loftier than the standard version ($699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99 / AU$1,199.95).

There's one bit of good news though – unlike the forthcoming Pro, the limited version will come with a vertical stand in the box. That should keep some happy, at least.