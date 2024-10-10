PS5 Pro pre-order stock update – new stock available today

Quick Summary
The PS5 Pro will be available in stores from 7 November 2024. However, pre-orders went live on Sony's own store at the end of September.
Some retailers have now opened their own pre-order pages, so there's still a chance to book yours before the main release date.
There's no doubt that the PS5 Pro is going to be the most powerful games machine we've ever seen, when it launches on 7 November 2024. And that's clearly the driving force for many gamers, who have been pre-ordering the console in their droves – even at its premium price.
Indeed, Sony's own pre-order stock on its PlayStation Direct store sold out in minutes in the US, when the doors opened on 26 September. But, if you missed out never fear, some US retailers seem to be getting new stock in today, 10 October.
As for UK customers, you can still get your pre-order in on PlayStation Direct UK if you're quick.
Here then is where you can still pre-order the PS5 Pro.
US PS5 Pro pre-order stock
Target has pre-order stock available in the US. It promises to send out units for or soon after the release date of 7 November.
Best Buy will open for pre-orders at 9am CT. You can get it on a finance plan too.
UK PS5 Pro pre-order stock
We're still waiting on third-party retailers in the UK as to when they will have PS5 Pro stock available to pre-order. However, as mentioned above, you can still get the console on Sony's own PlayStation Direct store.
You will need a PlayStation Store account to place a pre-order on the console in the UK, but there is still stock available (at the time of writing).
ROW PS5 Pro pre-order stock
We're also waiting for pre-order details for other regions, including Australia. We'll update when we know more.
How much is the PS5 Pro?
The PS5 Pro will be Sony's most premium console yet, and so comes with a premium price tag.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
- US: $699.99
- UK: £699.99
- EU: €799.99
- Japan: ¥119,980
- Australia: AU$1,199.95
Why buy the PS5 Pro
The PS5 Pro has a number of key enhancements and features that developers can use to make games more detailed and run more smoothly. It is even capable of 8K gaming.
Officially unveiled in a technical presentation online on Monday 10 September. It features a an upgraded graphics chip, so can effectively run supported games in higher resolutions with maximum frame rates. For example, while you normally have to decide between fidelity and performance modes on many PS5 games, the Pro version can combine the both in one – you'll get the best looking game running at 60fps or more.
In addition, there is improved ray tracing support, giving developers the capability to add realistic real-time reflections and shadows without impacting performance.
The PS5 Pro also comes with 2TB of storage on its internal SSD as standard, with the possibility of expanding that through a PS5 SSD card, as before. However, it doesn't come with a disc drive, so you will have to factor in the extra cost should you want to run 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays or physical disc games.
And, if you want to place the console vertically, you'll also need to purchase an additional stand.
As for other accessories, the console is compatible with the same DualSense controllers and all other add-ons. That includes the DualSense Edge pro controller.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
Is there a MicroLED Garmin Fenix smartwatch on its way?
Developer code reveals a potential bombshell wearable launch from Garmin
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Google TV Streamer’s best feature is coming to your Chromecast
Chromecast with Google TV can now deliver Google's smart home controls
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
I use this PS5 SSD on a daily basis and now it's at its lowest price for Prime Day
The WD_Black SN850X is the best PS5 SSD on the market – especially in this massive deal
By Rik Henderson Published
-
PS Plus subscribers get one of the best sci-fi remakes of all time on PS5 for free
Dare you go back into space?
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Have we just seen Sony's first native PS5 Pro game?
Ghost of Yōtei looks visually stunning
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
How to watch the PlayStation State of Play showcase today – 20+ new games for PS5 and PS5 Pro
Here's everything you need to know about the latest PS5 presentation
By Rik Henderson Published
-
PlayStation 30th anniversary collection includes special edition PS5 Pro – and yes, this one does come with a stand
Just about every PlayStation console and peripheral will be available in PS1 grey
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Next PlayStation online presentation coming soon – could we get more on PS5 Pro?
It's time for more details
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
PlayStation 6 tipped to stick with AMD for one great reason
Sony isn't changing loyalties
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Forget PS5 Pro, your existing PS5 just got a load of new tricks for free
This is a killer free upgrade for PS5 users
By Sam Cross Published