PS5 Pro pre-order stock update – new stock available today

Quick Summary The PS5 Pro will be available in stores from 7 November 2024. However, pre-orders went live on Sony's own store at the end of September. Some retailers have now opened their own pre-order pages, so there's still a chance to book yours before the main release date.

There's no doubt that the PS5 Pro is going to be the most powerful games machine we've ever seen, when it launches on 7 November 2024. And that's clearly the driving force for many gamers, who have been pre-ordering the console in their droves – even at its premium price.

Indeed, Sony's own pre-order stock on its PlayStation Direct store sold out in minutes in the US, when the doors opened on 26 September. But, if you missed out never fear, some US retailers seem to be getting new stock in today, 10 October.

As for UK customers, you can still get your pre-order in on PlayStation Direct UK if you're quick.

Here then is where you can still pre-order the PS5 Pro.

US PS5 Pro pre-order stock

PS5 Pro (US pre-order): $699.99 at target.com Target has pre-order stock available in the US. It promises to send out units for or soon after the release date of 7 November.

UK PS5 Pro pre-order stock

We're still waiting on third-party retailers in the UK as to when they will have PS5 Pro stock available to pre-order. However, as mentioned above, you can still get the console on Sony's own PlayStation Direct store.

PS5 Pro (UK pre-order): £699.99 at direct.playstation.com You will need a PlayStation Store account to place a pre-order on the console in the UK, but there is still stock available (at the time of writing).

ROW PS5 Pro pre-order stock

We're also waiting for pre-order details for other regions, including Australia. We'll update when we know more.

How much is the PS5 Pro?

The PS5 Pro will be Sony's most premium console yet, and so comes with a premium price tag.

US: $699.99

UK: £699.99

EU: €799.99

Japan: ¥119,980

Australia: AU$1,199.95

Why buy the PS5 Pro

The PS5 Pro has a number of key enhancements and features that developers can use to make games more detailed and run more smoothly. It is even capable of 8K gaming.

Officially unveiled in a technical presentation online on Monday 10 September. It features a an upgraded graphics chip, so can effectively run supported games in higher resolutions with maximum frame rates. For example, while you normally have to decide between fidelity and performance modes on many PS5 games, the Pro version can combine the both in one – you'll get the best looking game running at 60fps or more.

In addition, there is improved ray tracing support, giving developers the capability to add realistic real-time reflections and shadows without impacting performance.

The PS5 Pro also comes with 2TB of storage on its internal SSD as standard, with the possibility of expanding that through a PS5 SSD card, as before. However, it doesn't come with a disc drive, so you will have to factor in the extra cost should you want to run 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays or physical disc games.

And, if you want to place the console vertically, you'll also need to purchase an additional stand.

As for other accessories, the console is compatible with the same DualSense controllers and all other add-ons. That includes the DualSense Edge pro controller.