All Amazon Prime members get one of the best shooters of all time for free

Quick Summary Amazon's Prime Gaming platform will have a heap of free games this month. Borderlands 2 is in the list, as are some classic Lord of the Rings titles.

Anyone with a penchant for gaming and an Amazon Prime subscription looks like they might have a pretty blockbuster month, as the giant platform has unveiled the list of free games it'll give away in the next few weeks.

Prime Gaming has long had a system that delivers batches of PC game codes to all Prime members, to be redeemed on platforms like the Epic Games Store, GOG and more, but rarely has a month held so many promising and classic titles as this one.

Included in the list is one of the most popular and celebrated shooters of all time, Borderlands 2, along with Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel for those who need more than just a single game's worth of looting and shooting. If you fall in love with its fictional universe, there's even Tales from the Borderlands to round things out in a more story-based way.

Amazon is also putting the focus on The Lord of the Rings to celebrate the recent premiere of the first few episodes of The Rings of Power Season 2, in the form of three games set in Tolkien's world.

These comprise Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition and Lego The Lord of the Rings in code form, while Shadow of War is also going to be available to play on Amazon Luna if you have access to the streaming platform.

There are plenty of other fun titles in the list that don't necessarily fit into a marketing plan quite so neatly, but nonetheless offer really good options if you're looking for your next obsession. Since these all come at no extra cost with a Prime membership, you'd very much be smart to redeem them even if you don't have time to play them right now.

The full list of games available now and coming soon is as follows:

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Available now

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition (GOG)

Lego The Lord of the Rings (GOG)

Borderlands 2 (Epic Games Store)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Epic Games Store)

GreedFall: Gold Edition (GOG)

Whispered Secrets: Everburning Candle Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)

Minabo - A Walk through Life (Amazon Games App)

Eternights (Epic Games Store)

Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures (Amazon Games App)

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel (Epic Games Store)

Tales from the Borderlands (Epic Games Store)

Available 12 September

9 Years of Shadows (GOG)

Moonlighter (GOG)

Golfie (Amazon Games App)

Cursed to Golf (GOG)

XHell Pie (GOG)

Showgunners (GOG)

Arcadegeddon (Epic Games Store)

Available 19 September

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (GOG)

The Falconeer (GOG)

Lego The Hobbit (GOG)

I Love Finding Cats & Pups - Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games)

Kerbal Space Program (GOG)

Available 26 September