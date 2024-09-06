All Amazon Prime members get one of the best shooters of all time for free

Quick Summary
Amazon's Prime Gaming platform will have a heap of free games this month.
Borderlands 2 is in the list, as are some classic Lord of the Rings titles.
Anyone with a penchant for gaming and an Amazon Prime subscription looks like they might have a pretty blockbuster month, as the giant platform has unveiled the list of free games it'll give away in the next few weeks.
Prime Gaming has long had a system that delivers batches of PC game codes to all Prime members, to be redeemed on platforms like the Epic Games Store, GOG and more, but rarely has a month held so many promising and classic titles as this one.
Included in the list is one of the most popular and celebrated shooters of all time, Borderlands 2, along with Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel for those who need more than just a single game's worth of looting and shooting. If you fall in love with its fictional universe, there's even Tales from the Borderlands to round things out in a more story-based way.
Amazon is also putting the focus on The Lord of the Rings to celebrate the recent premiere of the first few episodes of The Rings of Power Season 2, in the form of three games set in Tolkien's world.
These comprise Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition and Lego The Lord of the Rings in code form, while Shadow of War is also going to be available to play on Amazon Luna if you have access to the streaming platform.
There are plenty of other fun titles in the list that don't necessarily fit into a marketing plan quite so neatly, but nonetheless offer really good options if you're looking for your next obsession. Since these all come at no extra cost with a Prime membership, you'd very much be smart to redeem them even if you don't have time to play them right now.
The full list of games available now and coming soon is as follows:
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Available now
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition (GOG)
- Lego The Lord of the Rings (GOG)
- Borderlands 2 (Epic Games Store)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Epic Games Store)
- GreedFall: Gold Edition (GOG)
- Whispered Secrets: Everburning Candle Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)
- Minabo - A Walk through Life (Amazon Games App)
- Eternights (Epic Games Store)
- Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures (Amazon Games App)
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel (Epic Games Store)
- Tales from the Borderlands (Epic Games Store)
Available 12 September
- 9 Years of Shadows (GOG)
- Moonlighter (GOG)
- Golfie (Amazon Games App)
- Cursed to Golf (GOG)
- XHell Pie (GOG)
- Showgunners (GOG)
- Arcadegeddon (Epic Games Store)
Available 19 September
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (GOG)
- The Falconeer (GOG)
- Lego The Hobbit (GOG)
- I Love Finding Cats & Pups - Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games)
- Kerbal Space Program (GOG)
Available 26 September
- Mystery Case Files: Black Crown - Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)
- Ghost Song (GOG)
- Ynglet (Amazon Games App)
- Black Desert (Pearl Abyss)
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams (Amazon Games App)
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
-
-
I did Chris Hemsworth's Daily 50-rep Challenge for 7 days - and I loved the results, both physically and mentally
Consistency is easy when it only takes five moves and a set of dumbbells to get a full-body workout
By Lucy Miller Published
-
Strengthen your glutes and lower back with this five-minute Pilates workout
It can help knee pain too
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
There's an update on Nintendo Switch 2 that'll please existing Switch owners
Your massive Switch games library will not go to waste
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
There's bad news for fans of The Batman, and it's straight from the horse's mouth
Recent rumours have been squashed
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Major new Harry Potter game coming to PlayStation Plus for free this week
Get your broomsticks ready – Quidditch Champions hopes to echo Hogwarts Legacy's success
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
PS5 Pro all but confirmed by multiple games developers
The PS5 Pro was reportedly an open secret at Gamescom last week
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Amazon's paid Alexa service is finally nearing launch
Alexa's getting some premium smarts
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
PS5 Pro pre-orders could start as soon as next month
The beefier console could be imminent
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Samsung's new Odyssey gaming monitor brings back a blast from the past
3D has somehow made a comeback
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Xbox Game Pass Standard will get day one games, just not on day one
More details emerge on the new Xbox Game Pass tier
By Max Freeman-Mills Published