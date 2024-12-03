Forget Black Friday, all Amazon Prime members getting one of the best sci-fi games of all time for free

Quick Summary
Quake II is one of 18 games coming to Prime Gaming this December.
You will be able to download and play the PC original for free if you are a member of Amazon Prime.
Even though the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are starting to fade away, there are still some amazing incentives out there to keep an eye out for.
Amazon Prime members, for example, are about to get their latest batch of free PC games, and one of the 18 titles on offer in December just so happens to be one of the best games of all time.
Quake II was a massive hit when it first launched for PC in 1997 and nigh-on redefined the first-person shooter. It won plenty of awards and was even called the "third best computer game ever" by one of our sister titles, PC Gamer magazine.
It even introduced the ability to crouch to the series for the first time – something that has appeared in pretty much every FPS ever since. And it ditched fantasy elements to entirely focus on a sci-fi story and setting.
Then, of course, there's the multiplayer which, in my opinion, was class-leading for years.
Now you can find out why as the original version will be available at no extra cost to all Amazon Prime members from 5 December via Prime Gaming.
Also coming throughout the month are Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, Tomb Raider: Underworld, Overcooked! 2, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, and Dredge. In fact, those can be downloaded for free now.
Disney Pixar Wall-E joins Quake II this Thursday, while Planet of Lana, Hero’s Hour, The Coma: Recut, Electrician Simulator, and ReDrawn: The Painted Tower Collector’s Edition will be added on 12 December.
From 19 December you'll also be able to add Nine Witches: Family Disruption, Predator: Hunting Grounds, Aces of the Luftwaffe — Squadron Extended Edition, Simulakros, and Christmas Fables: The Magic Snowflake Collector’s Edition to your collection. And finally, The Town of Light will be available on Boxing Day.
Games tend to be hosted on third-party digital stores, such as the Epic Games Store or GOG, or will appear directly in your Amazon Games Library, so you might need external accounts to redeem them. However, you just need to click on each free title on the Prime Gaming website and it'll take you through the steps to sign up for each if you haven't already.
You just need to be a member of Amazon Prime to take advantage.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
