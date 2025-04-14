Sony's PlayStation price update makes PS5 Pro sound even more appealing

Quick Summary Sony PlayStation has increased the asking price of the PS5 Digital Edition console, effective today, rising from £389 to £429 in the UK. The official PlayStation Blog also announced price rises in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The USA, notably, is not mentioned, so pricing remains current there – for now.

Sony PlayStation has announced that, with immediate effect, the PS5 Digital Edition's price is to rise in the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

For UK customers, that means the PS5 Digital Edition's asking price jumps by £40, from £389 to £429 – reflecting just over a 10% increase.

That might sound daunting, but it's doesn't affect all PlayStation consoles. Indeed, the PlayStation 5 Pro almost becomes more appealing as a result – with its (admittedly lofty) asking price remaining in tact.

There is some good news to be gleaned from these price changes though: the Disc Drive for PS5 has fallen in price, from £99.99 to £69.99 – a £30 or 30% decrease. That'll be even more appealing if you've been waiting to buy one for your PS5 Pro.

Console pricing has proven complex in recent weeks, with Nintendo's announcement of the Switch 2 – due out 5 June, you can track pre-order stock here – currently in the process of adjustment for the US market, after the government's announcement of import tariffs.

Sony Playstation, however, cites a "challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates," as the key reason behind these changes.

The recent Chinese stock market slide is likely the cause. However, while some PlayStation parts are manufactured in China, the console – including the PS5 Pro – is actually made in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition might be among the first to announce pricing adjustments, but it's unlikely to be the last. Gaming in 2025 looks to be pricier than ever, especially with games such as GTA 6 purported to have triple-figure asking prices.