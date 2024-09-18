Nothing confirms the launch date of its next audio product – could be something unique

Quick Summary Nothing is to host an online launch event on 24 September for a new audio product. Although unconfirmed at present, it's widely expected that the latest device will be the Nothing Ear (open) earbuds.

Nothing has had a busy year, launching a mid-range phone – the Nothing Phone 2a – as well as the larger Nothing Phone 2a Plus. But it has also gone back to the drawing board with audio, releasing the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a), offering great earbuds at great prices. And now there could be even more to come on the audio side.

Nothing has confirmed that it will be hosting an online launch event on 24 September, using the words "out in the open". It's widely thought that this will be for the Nothing Ear (open), a pair of in-ears similar to the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds.

Out in the open. A new arrival is landing on 24.09.2024 pic.twitter.com/6daPuiamXKSeptember 17, 2024

The company has been teasing a new audio product for a short time, with a geeky-looking close-up image shared on X earlier in September, as well as a dragonfly. Nothing loves to use animals in its teases and all I can think is that the dragonfly is waiting to open its wings.

The more recent announcement of the event includes what looks like a couple of slim bands, which could be the loops that support the Ear Open over the top of your ears. That suggests the design is going to be closer to the Shokz Openfit, with the ear supporting the device via that loop.

Coming soon. A new world of possibilities. pic.twitter.com/2ef4TDXeCESeptember 5, 2024

The name Nothing Ear Open has appeared a number of times before. It was first spotted via a certification authority in Singapore and then it popped up at another certification body in UAE. That makes us pretty certain that Nothing is preparing to launch the Ear Open.

Open headphones allow outside noise in, the exact opposite of noise cancellation that's so popular. The aim is to keep you connected to the outside world while still letting you listen to your music.

This approach is popular with those running and cycling, where being cut-off from what's happening around you could be dangerous. By using open earbuds, you get the advantage of your music, as well as being aware of the rest of the world.

All will be revealed on 24 September and we're expecting more teasing from Nothing before that date.