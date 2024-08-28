Nothing plans yet more wireless earbuds soon, with "Nothing Ear Open" spotted in listing

Quick Summary A new set of Nothing earbuds might be on the way after being spotted passing Singaporean certification. Nothing Ear Open could be a less in-ear option, perhaps, although nothing's official yet.

It's fair to say that we know Nothing isn't done with the earbuds market – now that it's launched a few models, you would expect it to keep iterating and releasing new updates to keep people interested.

That said, we haven't had any hints about new wireless earbuds from the company for a little while – until now. 91mobiles has spotted a new device passing Singapore's IMDA certification process, and reports that it might just be a new set of earbuds.

That logic isn't exactly hard to follow, since the listing is linked to Nothing as a brand, and has the model name "Ear Open". Put one with the other and you have something called the Nothing Ear Open to look forward to, a name that would fit with Nothing's branding so far.

We also know that they're going to be true wireless earbuds from the description of the device, which narrows things down even further, although really it's the word "Open" that gives us the most concrete hint. Other earbud makers have indeed worked on more open earbuds in recent times, like the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, which fulfil a bit more of a niche brief than in-ear options.

They're easier to wear without isolating yourself too much from the world around you, making them potentially perfect for office environments, or anywhere you'd like to make sure that you don't miss an announcement.

Nothing is normally extremely prompt with its teasers and hints about forthcoming products - to the point where leaks tend to only predate its marketing material by a matter of days, so don't be surprised if it starts to post cryptic references to these new earbuds very soon.

When we'll get a full unveiling, though, is anyone's guess, and the same goes for a proper look at their design. We'll be very curious to see how they look, although you can probably bet on some transparent plastic to keep them in line with Nothing's existing audio products.