Nothing Ear (Open) "confirmed" online – only a matter of time before we see the new earbuds

Quick Summary The Nothing Ear (Open) have again been spotted at a regulatory authority, suggesting a launch is imminent. There's currently no word on a launch date, but it will be Nothing's third set of earbuds released in 2024.

In the space of a couple of years, Nothing Tech has gone from an idea that Carl Pei had, to a company that’s active in a couple of segments of the tech market. Recently, Nothing confirmed that it is the fastest-growing brand in smartphones and earbuds – and that growth is set to continue.

That growth may be a quirk in statistics, but the company’s move into in-ear headphones has been impressive. Launching the Nothing Ear and the Nothing Ear (a) in 2024, it seems that there’s more to come. We recently saw reference to the Nothing Ear Open and it’s here that it appears that Nothing is looking to expand its earbud selection.

Surfacing again - this time at UAE’s certification authority (as reported by 91mobiles) – we again see reference to Ear (Open). Open headphones have become something of a trend recently – providing you with a connection to your phone for music or calling, but without blocking off your ears. They aren’t designed to offer the sort of noise cancellation or isolation that some headphones do, instead they let the outside world in.

As such, open buds can be popular with those involved with sport and fitness when you need to be a little more aware of the world around you. Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are very much the model to beat, but there’s also the Sony LinkBuds as well as the likes of the Shokx OpenFit that all aim to keep you connected to the real world and your music.

When will the Nothing Ear (Open) launch?

Nothing is the master of the tease and there’s no sign of the Ear (Open) on Nothing’s social channels. The company often uses cryptic teases – like a picture of a frog or something – but there’s no such hype-building happening right now.

That would suggest, despite the regulatory approvals that these earbuds are going through, we’re going to be waiting a little longer before we see these headphones made available.

At the time of writing, the huge IFA tech show in Berlin, Germany, is about to start and that’s often a launchpad for new tech, but so far there’s little indication that Nothing is preparing to make any such announcement.

We’d be happy to be wrong however, so watch this space.