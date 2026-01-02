My favourite DJI beginner drone is down to its lowest ever price in the January Sale

DJI launched a raft of drones over the last couple of years, each pushing things forward in its own way. Two stood out for me: the tiny, fuss-free Neo and the foldable Flip, the latter of which just as beginner-friendly, but with sharper flight handling and a bigger, more capable camera system.

Both saw some price drops over Black Friday, with also both dipping under Black Friday prices recently. In fact, the Flip is down to its lowest ever price, selling for only £294 at Amazon right now, a huge saving on what was already excellent value.

Save £75 DJI Flip: was £369 now £294 at Amazon The DJI Flip is a lightweight, foldable beginner drone with a big 1/1.3-inch sensor, smooth 4K/60 video, up to 31 minutes of flight time and clever auto-shoot modes. Right now, you can pick one up for just £294 at Amazon!

Both the DJI Neo and DJI Flip launched at already-aggressive prices, so discounts were rare for a long time. Now that they’ve been on shelves for a while, the deals are finally landing, and the Flip is the one I keep recommending. I’ve flown it a lot since launch, and it continues to punch well above its size.

What makes the DJI Flip so appealing is the creative headroom it offers in such a compact frame. It weighs under 249 g, keeping it inside that easier-to-fly category in most regions, yet it carries a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor capable of 48MP stills and crisp 4K video at up to 60fps.

A wide f/1.7 aperture and 4-in-1 pixel binning help it cope in murkier conditions, while the three-axis mechanical gimbal does a superb job of smoothing out footage in flight. You also get up to 31 minutes of airtime per battery (almost double the Neo), plus long-range video transmission when paired with DJI’s compatible controller.

MasterShots, FocusTrack, Panorama and Hyperlapse are all on board, meaning you can polish impressive aerial clips directly in the app. Safety is well covered, too, thanks to return-to-home, helpful positioning sensors and optional prop guards on select bundles.

Small enough to stash in a daypack yet capable of producing cinematic results, the DJI Flip sits neatly between pocket drones and DJI’s pro-leaning camera platforms, and at this new price, it’s an absolute steal.